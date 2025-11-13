Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Patna, November 13: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections result day on November 14, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav called a meeting of Mahagathbandhan leaders at his official residence in Patna on Thursday. The meeting was attended by key allies, including Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) National President Mukesh Sahni, CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and other senior leaders.

Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav held an online meeting with the party's candidates and district-level office bearers, during which a detailed discussion was held on guidelines related to vote counting and preparations for the counting process. Repeating the allegation of alleged electoral malpractice, the RJD leader said that the party, along with the people of Bihar, are "alert, vigilant, cautious, and fully capable, aware, and prepared with enthusiasm, hope, and confidence to deal with any kind of improper unconstitutional activity." Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: 4,372 Tables, Over 18,000 Agents Appointed for Counting Day, Says ECI.

"Last night, through a video conference with party candidates and district organisation office-bearers, an in-depth discussion was held on guidelines related to vote counting and preparations for the counting process," Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X in Hindi. The counting for the 243 Bihar assembly polls will be conducted on November 14. The winner will be declared on the same evening, bringing an end to a nearly month-long election campaign. This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was conducted after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was carried out. Bihar Created Electoral History With Record 67.13% Turnout, Zero Repolls, Says ECI As Assembly Polls 2025 Conclude.

Talking about being ready to deal with any "unconstitutional activity," the RJD leadear said, "The justice-loving people of Bihar, the birthplace of democracy, and all social and political workers who love Bihar and the Constitution are alert, vigilant, cautious, and fully capable, aware, and prepared with enthusiasm, hope, and confidence to deal with any kind of improper unconstitutional activity." "Bihar and Biharis are committed to saving democracy and the Constitution," his post added. The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar.

