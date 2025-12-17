New Delhi, December 17: The Goa Police sought transit remand of nightclub owners Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra on Tuesday, citing that the deadly fire broke out after a firework event was organised at the nightclub without proper fire-safety equipment and other essential safety gadgets, telling a Delhi court that their custodial presence in Goa was required for a critical stage of the investigation. Placing its submissions before the Patiala House Court, the Goa Police stated that the accused are the main owners and partners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in North Goa's Arpora area and had ultimate control over the operation, safety arrangements, permissions and events conducted at the premises.

It was alleged that on December 6, a firework was organised at the club without proper care, caution or adequate firefighting equipment, which led to a massive fire resulting in the death of 25 persons, including staff and tourists, and serious injuries to several others. The police further submitted that the investigation is at a critical stage, with the recovery of key documents such as licences, event permissions, and internal communications still pending, and that the conspiracy behind the incident is yet to be unearthed. Luthra Brothers Deportation: Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, Owners of Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane, Brought Back to Delhi From Thailand.

It was also pointed out that the accused had allegedly absconded abroad after the incident and was arrested only after returning to India. After hearing the submissions and perusing the FIR, arrest memos and case diary, Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Twinkle Chawla allowed the transit remand application but limited it to 48 hours from the time of remand. The court observed that, at this stage, there is sufficient material indicating the involvement of the accused and that further investigation would lie within the jurisdiction of the concerned court in Goa.

While granting the remand, the court directed the investigating officer to keep the accused in safe and secure custody during transit and to produce them before the competent court in Goa immediately upon arrival. The magistrate also took note of the medical status of the accused, observing that they were fit to travel, and directed that all prescribed medicines and necessary medical care be provided to them during the transit period. Following the order, Advocate Surjendu Shankar Das, appearing for the State of Goa, said that the transit remand had been granted and that both accused would be taken to Goa. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: 'Birch by Romeo Lane' Owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra Deported From Thailand for Delhi (Watch Videos).

Visuals of early Wednesday morning from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport showed the two in police custody following their deportation from Thailand and arrest by a Goa Police team. The fire at the Arpora nightclub on December 6 claimed 25 lives and triggered criminal proceedings against the club owners for alleged negligence and violation of mandatory safety norms.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)