Opposition BJP and the BRS on Friday lashed out at the ruling Congress in Telangana over the arrest of top Telugu star Allu Arjun, questioning the treatment meted out to the Pushpa star.

BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the actor deserved a better treatment, while BRS Working President K T Rama Rao slammed the government for treating the star like a "common criminal."

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, lifted straight from his bedroom without even being given time to change, is a disgraceful act of mismanagement and disrespect. A star of his stature, who brought global recognition to Indian cinema, deserved better treatment. The tragic… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) December 13, 2024

Kumar, in a post on 'X' alleged the National Award-winning actor was "lifted straight from his bedroom" without even being given time to change, which according to him is a "disgraceful act of mismanagement and disrespect".

"A star of his stature, who brought global recognition to Indian cinema, deserved better treatment," the Union Minister of State for Home said.

Describing the tragic death of a woman at Sandhya theatre, where All Arjun's Pushpa 2 was released recently, as deeply unfortunate, the minister said the incident only underscores the Congress government's failure to manage the massive crowd.

The real failure lies in the Congress government's 'inability' to ensure proper arrangements for such a high-profile event, he further charged.

"This negligence and mishandling are unacceptable. Icon Star (Allu Arjun) and his fans deserve dignity, not chaos," Sanjay said.

Rama Rao criticised Allu Arjun's arrest, calling it "unwarranted and inappropriate" to treat the actor like a "common criminal". Taking a dig at the Congress government, Rao said the arrest was the "pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers." "I totally sympathise with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating Allu Arjun garu as a common criminal is uncalled for, especially for something he isn't directly responsible," Rao said on social media platform 'X'. Rao emphasised the need for "respect" and "dignified conduct" while condemning the government's alleged high-handed behaviour.

Meanwhile, senior actor N Balakrishna termed Allu Arjun's arrest as 'unjust' and promised to always stand by him.

Senior YSRCP leader and former minister Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu in a social media post said the arrest was unfair. The city police arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2.