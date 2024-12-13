In a shocking update, the Hyderabad Police arrested icon star Allu Arjun on Friday (December 13) in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre. The tragic incident took place on December 4, 2024, during the premiere of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, where a large crowd gathered to watch their favourite hero, leading to major chaos. After Allu Arjun was taken to the Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning, his father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, also arrived at the location. Allu Arjun in Legal Trouble: Hyderabad Police Detain Actor Over Theatre Stampede at ‘Pushpa 2’ Screening (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun’s Father-in-Law Reaches Chikkadpally Police Station

In a video shared by ANI, Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, is seen arriving at the Chikkadpally Police station. However, he did not answer any media questions and stood there waiting for the police to let him inside. In the video, he requests an official, "Inspector, please let us in. It's not like we would do anything. So, please ask them to let us in." The police then finally allowed him to enter the police station. Allu Arjun Arrested: Check FIR Copy and All the Charges Against ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Star.

Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy Reached Chikkadpally Police Station

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun's father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy arrives at the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun has been brought here for questioning in connection with the case of death of a woman at Sandhya theatre on December 4. pic.twitter.com/ojUDX4WO3y — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024

The arrest was made after a woman named Revathi died, and her nine-year-old son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation. The young boy is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Following the complaint, the Chikkadpally Police registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.

