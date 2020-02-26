BJP's BL Santhosh Questions AAP Leaders' 'subdued Reaction' to Delhi Violence

By Pragya KaushikaNew Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): BL Santhosh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pointsman in BJP, has attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its subdued reaction to Delhi violence.The targeted attack on AAP came after Santhosh took stock of the prevailing situation in Northeast Delhi on Tuesday and alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was playing the game of minority appeasement.In a series of tweets, Santhosh asked for the reason as to why AAP has not announced any relief for the families of those who got killed in the violence."What is the reason for Delhi Govt & AAPs subdued reactions to #PlannedDelhiRiots? No relief to Cops killed or citizens murdered. Is it because of one-way polling in selected booths & AAPs total victory in minority-dominated constituencies ..? Nation will never forgive them," tweeted Santhosh.The BJP's (organisation) general secretary also pointed out that this was being done as the party was trying to pander to its vote bank. The northeast district has a considerable number of the Muslim population in the city and has elected seven AAP legislators to the Delhi assembly.The party had secured a massive 62 out of 70 seats in the polls held earlier this month.While the government machinery, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval had taken stock of the situation and met all party leaders in the day, Santhosh too was keeping a regular check on the situation in the affected areas.Doval made rounds of the affected areas around midnight and passed on instructions to Delhi police officers to contain the situation with immediate effect.Santhosh, meanwhile, had met Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who is the area MP, and was taking briefing about the tense situation from local leaders of the state unit."Instructions have been given by Santhosh to ensure that no fire or damage takes place on our watch. If we see anything suspicious, the alert should go out to the local police immediately," stated a party leader.Santhosh also tweeted developments on the administration front as well."Sri SN Srivathsava, IPS of 1985 batch posted as Special Commissioner ( Law & Order ) of NCT of Delhi with immediate effect. Curfew & Shoot at sight orders in 4 station limits. #PlannedDelhiRiots", tweeted Santhosh.The leader maintained that rioters should be dealt with an iron fist."Jaffrabad Metro protest area totally cleared. The game starts now. Rioters need to be taught a lesson or two of Indian laws. #PlannedDelhiRiots," he said. (ANI)

