Marvel executive Kevin Fiege recently announced that late Marvel star Chadwick Boseman's much-loved character T'Challa from Black Panther, will not be recast. According to Fox News, the statements from the executive came during Disney's Investor Day presentation. Although the studio has planned for a sequel to the superhit solo and has set it for a May 6, 2022 release, they will officially be going without one of the main characters. Disney+ Updates Its Marvel Studios Logo With Glimpses of Black Panther as a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman (Watch Video)

The sequel will be directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler who had co-written and helmed the first instalment as well, as reported by Fox News. Boseman essayed T'Challa firstly in 'Captain America: Civil War,' followed by its sequels 'Avengers: Infinity War,' and 'Avengers: Endgame.' 'Black Panther,' which was the late star's standalone however received three Oscar awards including the best motion picture of the year. Is Rihanna Going to Play a Major Role in Marvel’s Black Panther 2?

Ever since the tragic demise of Boseman in August, fans have been wondering about what is in the store for the late actor's character from Marvel's 'Avengers' and 'Black Panther.' Boseman passed away earlier this year on August 29 at an age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. The 'Da 5 Bloods,' actor did not reveal his cancer diagnosis throughout the four-year-long battle and continued working throughout. It was later revealed by his team only after his demise.

