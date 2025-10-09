Bijanbari, Darjeeling, October 9: A crucial bridge collapsed in Pulbazar - a village in West Bengal- and a few houses were damaged following heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, with locals urging the government to repair this birgde without any delay. A local, Indra Subba, told ANI ANI, "There's been a lot of damage here. This broken bridge was crucial for the people here, so we request its repair at the earliest. If it rains again, then there are no chances of survival." "I urge the government to repair this bridge as soon as possible, along with some of the houses which faced damage due to the relentless rain," she said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday visited the flood and landslides-affected areas in Darjeeling, West Bengal. Kiren Rijiju inspected the losses and interacted with the affected people in the area. He was accompanied by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista.Rijiju also urged the state government to "step up" its relief measures, asking the TMC government to map the disaster and take measures to rehabilitate the affected people. West Bengal Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 23 After Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides in Darjeeling; Governor’s Office Activates Rapid Action Cell.

"From what we have seen so far and as per reports, the impact of the rains in Darjeeling has been huge. There has been an immense loss of life and property. Local representatives and administration are doing all they can, but the state government needs to step up its relief measures. The CM came to Siliguri to meet the victims of the disaster, but we want the state government to map the disaster... Those affected by the disaster, who have lost their livelihood and homes, should be provided relief and rehabilitated. This will be a challenge," Rijiju said.

Additionally, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said that the situation in Darjeeling is in "doldrums." He added that the state government and central government are working together to provide relief. "The state government has not declared an emergency so far after this disaster. There's a huge difference between Kolkata and Darjeeling. They consider Darjeeling to be merely a tourist spot, not their own. They are extremely careless in handling issues here. What has happened has happened. They cannot bring back the lives that have been lost, but those who have survived need to be rehabilitated. We will do whatever we can, but it is the prerogative of the state government; the onus lies on them," Neeraj Zimba added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that 27 people, including one Nepali and one Bhutanese, have lost their lives in the wake of severe rain and landslides in North West Bengal. On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee visited the site of the Dudhia bridge collapse in Mirk, where she said, "The disaster is man-made, flash flood, landslide with heavy rain. 27 people, including one Nepali and one Bhutanese, have lost their lives in this incident. All departments are working very hard in the rescue mission. Restoration work is already underway in Nagrakata, Mirik." Darjeeling Landslides: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives Due to Bridge Mishap Following Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal.

Bridge Collapses at Pulbazar

#WATCH | Bijanbari, Darjeeling (West Bengal): Heavy rainfall causes extensive damage in Bijanbari. The Pulbazar Bridge has completely collapsed due to severe erosion. (08:10) pic.twitter.com/JuFU4NwvuY — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

"We are trying our best. So many bridges are choked. Infrastructure is damaged. We have not been getting funds from the Centre for 5 years. Awas Yogana, Mahatma Gandhi NREGA has been stopped for the last 5 years. Double-engine governments receive money, but not the West Bengal government. We don't want people to suffer because of this. It will take time, but we will revive it," she added.

At least 18 people were reported to be killed in Darjeeling as incessant rain wreaked havoc in West Bengal's north on Saturday night and early Sunday, the district authorities confirmed on Monday. The authorities noted that 11 people were killed in heavy rains in the tourist town of Mirik till October 5. In Jorebunglow, four people were killed, while in Sukhia Pokhari, two people were killed, and in Darjeeling Sadar, one person passed away in the heavy rain that battered the state.

