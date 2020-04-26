British Minister Hails Karnataka's Efforts to Contain COVID- 19: Govt

Bengaluru, April 26 (PTI) The effective implementation of lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, supply of essential commodities to people and various other measures of the Karnataka government has won accolades of a British Minister.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Robert Buckland lauded the efforts of the state government during a video conference Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held with the Kannadigas living in England on Sunday regarding the measures taken to contain the virus in the state, an official release said.

Buckland too appeared for discussion with the Chief Minsiter and sought information about control of the disease in India, especially in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister replied to his queries and explained that effective enforcement of lockdown was possible with immense support from people, the statement read.

Economic activities would be started according to the guidelines of the Central government in a phased or graded manner in coming days, the CM was quoted as saying.

According to the statement, Buckland was amazed to learn that Covid-19 has not touched upon rural areas, so far.

Yediyurappa assured the Kannadigas residing abroad that they need not worry about their parents or elders in the state as their well being would be taken care of.

He said they can contact helpline numbers for medical and other needs.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government would consider the loan repayment issues of students studying abroad, after situation turns normal.

"Government of Karnataka would be in touch with Union Government regarding the rescue of Kannadigas stranded abroad only after international flight services resume," he told the Kannadigas.

