Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 30: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized fake Bangladeshi currency and arrested one smuggler in Fulbari area of Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.The seized currency has a face value of Rs 4,98,000. Acting on specific information, the BSF officials raided Fulbari area of Jalpaiguri district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)