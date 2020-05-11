Business Briefs Droom Takes 'Germ Shield' Service for Autos, Real Estate Pan-India Level Via Franchisees

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Droom on Monday said it plans to expand its 'Germ Shield' service for automobile and real estate sectors across the country through the franchise route.

Droom had recently launched Germ Shield service - a tech-driven antimicrobial coating for automobiles and other surfaces in Delhi-NCR.

"From an individual, small or large business owners to auto dealers, auto repair shops and facility management companies, anyone can take up Germ Shield's franchise and add this service to their existing services portfolio. Droom plans to have 200 franchise locations within 2020, which will be primarily focused on the top 20 cities in India," a statement said.

To help franchisees adopt these latest offerings, Droom will provide full and comprehensive training and support and all monthly supplies. It will also provide training to franchisees to help them perform the Germ Shield service.

Spyne raises funding led by Angellist

Spyne, an AI-driven company that helps online businesses with photoshoots and photographers, on Monday said it has raised an undisclosed amount led by Angellist.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from Smile Group, Manish Amin (COO, Yatra), Anil Goel (CTO, OYO), Anubhav Sonthalia (CEO, Sokrati), Deepak Mittal (CEO of To The New) and other entrepreneurs, a statement said.

The Gurgaon-based company had raised seed funding last year, which was led by the Smile Group and other angel investors, it added.

"With the current round, we are looking to invest deeper in building the next set of computer vision and Deep tech applications solving complex use cases... This will enable us to open new markets in the coming months not only in India but thousands of businesses outside India," Sanjay Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Spyne, said.

