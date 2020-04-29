Business Briefs Jsimple Appoints Karnika Bansal as Business Head

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Jsimple LLC, a US-based company in artificial intelligence HR space, on Wednesday said it has appointed Karnika Bansal as business head for its global operations. Bansal will be responsible for overseeing operations of the company, building strategic partnerships and relationships to drive growth and profitability, cultivating a high-performing and agile team culture and branding of the company in India and the US, a statement said. "I'm thrilled to appoint Karnika to this important role as we advance our efforts in using AI to predict employee attrition and other HR analytics initiatives of our advanced technologies to companies around the world," Jsimple Chief Executive Officer Jag Singh said.

* * * * * Wipro, Nutanix partner to launch Digital Database Services * Nutanix and Wipro on Wednesday announced the launch of Wipro's Digital Database Services (DDS) powered by Nutanix Era and Nutanix HCI software. This offering will enable enterprises to efficiently manage databases optimising time and effort of IT teams, a statement said. Wipro's DDS, built on Nutanix solutions for Databases including Nutanix HCI software and Nutanix Era, allows enterprises and users to provision and manage databases just-in-time, without prior knowledge of hardware, database software and associated configurations, it added. The result is accelerated application release time, allowing database administrators to focus on new innovation instead, the statement noted.

* * * * * Stratbeans clocks 70% revenue increase in FY20, eyes 150% growth this year *Stratbeans, a company that drives digital transformation through AI-based online learning, on Wednesday said it has registered a 70 per cent rise in revenue and is aiming for a 150 per cent rise in topline by financial year 2021. The growth is driven by its digital transformation services across industries like healthcare, manufacturing, BPO, hospitality, banking, finance, and insurance, a statement said. "Stratbeans is committed towards providing quality e-learning solutions which further enable us to target triple-digit rise in the overall business. We believe that our constant focus on industry specific solutions and innovation keeps us ahead and we will continue to implement the growth strategy at a fast pace in the coming years," Sameer Nigam, CEO of Stratbeans, said.

* * * * * Accedian appoints Rajesh Pathak as Country Manager for India and SAARC * Accedian, a performance analytics and end-user experience solutions provider, on Wednesday said it has appointed Rajesh Pathak as Country Manager for India and SAARC. Pathak will lead to Accedian's continued growth in these regions with the evolution towards 5G and ongoing investment in Digital India initiatives, a statement said. Prior to joining the company, Pathak held senior leadership roles at BT India within sales and partnerships and was responsible for the growth and development of the India market. “Understanding how networks are performing and leveraging predictive analytics to make decisions that enhance customer quality of experience are table stakes in today's market environment. Rajesh understands the market and brings a strong customer focus to Accedian's presence in India," Anthony McLachlan, Vice President and General Manager at Accedian Asia Pacific, said.

