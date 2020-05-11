Business Briefs Nextwave Multimedia Ropes in Matthew Hayden to Create Realistic Cricket Experience in E-game

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Nextwave Multimedia, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, on Monday said it has roped in Matthew Hayden to create realistic cricket experience in e-game

Hayden will offer English commentary with his familiar banter bringing life into the virtual game, a statement said.

He will join Aakash Chopra who recently came on board as a Hindi commentator to cater to 110 million players, it added.

The game enables interaction between cricket players with competitive multiplayer simulation of actual cricket. Fans can also enjoy Matthew Hayden's commentary if they only want to watch the game like any other e-sport.

* * * * *HCL Tech to provide 60-day no-cost Glovius license

IT services major HCL Technologies on Monday announced a programme to provide a 60-day no-cost Glovius license during April and May this year.

HCL Glovius is a multi-platform visualisation solution that enables access to 3D data on Windows, Cloud, iOS, and Android apps.

Companies around the globe have rolled-out mandatory remote work. However, people may face difficulties accessing and viewing CAD (computer aided design) files from home due to the unavailability of CAD licenses.

The offer will enable people to perform operations such as dimensioning, sectioning, markup, 3D and 2D comparison, and analysis of 3D CAD data, HCL said in a statement.

* * * * *Nykaa employees donate one-day salary to PM-CARES Fund

Beauty brands retailer Nykaa on Monday said its employees have donated their one-day salary and raised close to Rs 1 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund.

The donations made by over 1,500 employees were been matched with an equal contribution by founder Falguni Nayar and family.

"This Nykaa family contribution is in solidarity with our nation and people at this time of a crisis, to support our government in their work towards relief and rehabilitation," Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said in a statement.

Nykaa has also donated masks and hygiene products to police forces in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru, it added.

