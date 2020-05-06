Business Briefs * Samsung Starts Reopening Exclusive Brand Stores in Phased Manner

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Samsung India on Wednesday said it has started reopening its exclusive brand stores -- Samsung Smart Cafes and Samsung Smart Plazas -- in a phased manner across the country.

The decision to open Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas is in conformity with government regulations and the zonal guidelines and safety norms effective May 4, the company said in a statement.

"As of now Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas are opening in a phased manner in the orange and green zone districts classified by the government," the company said.

There are 735 Smart Cafes and 724 Smart Plazas in India.

*

*

*

* * Eros Now expands partnership with Freecharge

Eros Now, the over-the-top (OTT) arm of Eros International, on Wednesday announced expansion of its existing partnership with Freecharge.

The partnership will allow Freecharge customers to experience Eros Now's library at a 35 per cent discount to the annual subscription price.

*

*

*

* * COVID-19: RBL Bank launches mobile ATMs

Mid-sized private sector lender RBL Bank has joined its larger peers to introduce mobile ATM services across Mumbai as part of its bid to boost branchless banking amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank said its mobile ATMs are visiting various residential societies across Mumbai from Monday.

The bank is also rolling out similar mobile ATM vans across Delhi and Chennai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)