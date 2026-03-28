PNN

New Delhi [India], March 28: Marking a significant milestone, the 10th edition of the prestigious Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition returns as a compelling confluence of art, service, and shared humanity. Bringing together an eclectic mix of artists, established practitioners alongside members of the Maharashtra Police, Mumbai Police, Law & Order, and Civil Services, the exhibition, curated by artist Satyendra Rane, will be on display till2nd April 2026at Kaladalan Art Gallery, PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala academy in Prabhadevi.

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The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Guests Sanjay Chalke - CEO, Capgemini India, and Pradeep G. Kadu - President, DCDRC and Judge at ADDL Suburban Mumbai. The opening was also attended by IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari; Mousami Subhash Patil (PI); Varsha Karale - Curator, P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy; artist-curator Satyendra Rane; Vikas Lavande (PSI); Shailendra Gaikwad (retired ACP of Maharashtra Police turned advocate); Sanjay Sawant (retired PSI); Ankush Dhupkar (retired PSI); and Aishwaryajeeta Tawde (Advocate), alongside professional artists.

A particularly meaningful aspect of this edition is its association with the Mumbai Police Welfare Association. A part of the proceeds from the sale of artworks will be directed towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel, acknowledging their relentless service to the city.

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Speaking about the show, artist-curator Satyendra Rane shared, "Sahayog was envisioned as a platform where art could belong to everyone... not just those who practice it professionally, but also those who carry it quietly within themselves. The 10th edition is especially close to my heart because it brings together individuals whose lives are defined by responsibility and service, yet who find time to nurture creativity through art. There is something moving about seeing a police officer, an advocate, or a civil servant express themselves on canvas... it reminds us that beyond our roles, we are all simply human." He further adds,

"This year's collaboration with the Mumbai Police Welfare Association is our way of expressing gratitude and giving back through the very medium that brings us all together - Art."

Among the participants, PSI Vikas Lavande of the Mumbai Police reflected on his journey, saying, "I discovered my interest in art during my childhood. What started as a simple hobby gradually became a meaningful part of my life. Over time, despite the demands of my profession, I continued to nurture this passion, and it has evolved into a form of expression and balance alongside my duties." He further added, "The participation of Mumbai Police personnel in this art show highlights the creative side of the force that people often don't see. It showcases that beyond our responsibilities; we are individuals with passions and talents. Such initiatives not only encourage creativity but also help build a stronger connection with the community."

IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari who is also the Director of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai, echoed a similar sentiment, stating, "It is a privilege to be part of the 10th edition of Sahayog, a platform that brings together art and community in such a meaningful way. Art, in its truest form, transcends professions and hierarchies. It allows us to connect and express what often remains unspoken in files and meetings. The coming together of members from the Mumbai Police, law, civil services, and other walks of life in this exhibition reflects the unifying power of artistic expression."

Featuring a diverse range of artworks across mediums such as abstract, contemporary, landscapes, portraits, mixed media, and sculpture, the exhibition reflects a wide spectrum of artistic voices and lived experiences. Each work carries with it a story of discipline meeting imagination, of structure giving way to spontaneity.

This year's participants include Nidhi Choudhari (IAS of Maharashtra), Mousami Subhash Patil (PI), Vikas Lavande (PSI), Shailendra Gaikwad (retired ACP of Maharashtra Police turned advocate), Sanjay Sawant (retried PSI), Ankush Dhupkar (retired PSI), Aishwaryajeeta Tawde (Advocate) alongside artists Satyendra Rane, Anupama Mandavkar, Bharati Dhawale, Dilip Dudhane, Ganesh Hire, Kamal Ahmed, Mukund Ketkar, Revathi Shivakumar, Sajiya Ansari Shekh, Sneha Nikam, Smita Rane, Shailaja Kamat, Sujata Mohidekar, Dr. Vibha Sharma, Vinod Kumawat, Prashant Jadhav, and Umesh Patil among others.

As the exhibition completes a decade, it reaffirms its founding ethos that art is not confined to studios or defined by profession. Instead, it lives quietly within individuals, waiting for a space to be seen, shared, and celebrated...

The 10th Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition will be open to the public till2nd April 2026at Kaladalan Art Gallery, Ground Floor, Maharashtra Kala Academy, PL Deshpande Marg, Prabhadevi, daily 11 am to 7 pm.

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