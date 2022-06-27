New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Gurukripa Career Institute, one of the most renowned technologically advanced Coaching Institute of Rajasthan for its ultimate preparation strategy for IIT JEE and NEET, has achieved the accomplishment of getting more than 176+ students selected in various AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for pursuing their MBBS through NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).

Emerging as one of the most successful JEE and Medical institutions offering a wide range of courses pertaining to entrance exams for success in reputed government IIT/Medical colleges in India has set a record by providing about 176+ Medical seats in AIIMS to meritorious and bright students.

The major ratio among them fulfilling their dream to study in India's Top Ranked AIIMS like AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur including other more 12 AIIMS spread across various states in India. These GCIians were from several districts of Rajasthan including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Pali, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore & Sirohi.

Celebrating such a high success rate of students getting seats in all government medical colleges, Pradeep Budania, the initiator and Founding Father of Gurukripa Career Institute stated, "It is indeed a very happy moment for any institute when their students are able to bag seats in the reputed medical colleges like AIIMS and this is the outcome of our focused attention and holistic approach. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the students on their extraordinary milestones achieved. Concurrently, I would also like to take this moment to admire the hard work put in by our dedicated teaching /Administrative staff. "

Gurukripa Career Institute began its historic journey in 2007 with a few students and has aimed to provide exceptional coaching to its students and produce top results in all Engineering and Medical entrance exams for the past 15 years. It is well-known for its academic system, stable faculty, study material, and superior technology-aided teaching methodology, and has emerged as an apex body among all coaching institutes in this technology-driven era. The institute provides the most up-to-date, lucid, well-researched, comprehensive, and relevant courseware, as well as the best training methodology. They promote the pursuit of excellence in the classroom for problem-solving skills, in which students discover a new and better side of themselves.

