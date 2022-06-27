Anupamaa fame Aneri Vajani, who is seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, talks about her love for Gujarati food. And how she took her favourite food to Cape Town during her shoot. Talking about the same, Aneri said: "While I'm eager to experience new things in Cape Town, I don't want to miss out on anything that is related to food."Aneri Vajani Says No One Can Play Maya From Beyhadh Like Jennifer Winget.

Aneri is known for her roles in the web series Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2 and Pavitra Bhagya further shares: "I am a foodie and I absolutely love Gujarati food and I can't do without it. There are plenty of theplas, fafda, farsan in my bag for all of us to share and enjoy." Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will start from July 2 on Colors. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Choreographer Tushar Kalia Says He Wants to Direct a Dance-Based Film Next.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).