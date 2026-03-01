New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): About 190.44 acres of industrial land were allotted to 23 investors this week by the Board of Directors of PM MITRA Park Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), unlocking committed investments of nearly Rs 2,192.21 crore with a potential for generating 15,000 jobs.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Textiles, the approved investments span various segments, including integrated plants, yarn manufacturing, fabric production, processing and finishing, garment manufacturing and technical textiles

The land allotment decisions were taken in the 9th Meeting of the Board of Directors of PM MITRA Park, Tamil Nadu Ltd. (SPV) held on February 27, 2026 under the chairpersonship of Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

The meeting was attended by Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles; Arun Roy Vijayakrishnan, Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, Government of Tamil Nadu; Senthil Raj Krishnan, MD, SIPCOT, Tamil Nadu along with representatives from NICDC, Ministry of Textiles and SIPCOT.

The Board noted that the investor interest in the Park signals strong industry confidence in the Park's design, governance structure and long-term competitiveness.

It also noted that allotment of land in the PM MITRA Park at Virudhnagar in Tamil Nadu would accelerate the process of establishment of an integrated value chain of yarn, fabric and garment production in the region, which is already a major manufacturer and exporter of textiles and apparel.

In addition, the 20 MLD ZLD at the PM MITRA Park would enable clean and sustainable processing facilities for several processing units, including small and medium-sized units.

The PM MITRA Park at Virudhnagar is one of the 7 mega Parks being set up under the PM MITRA scheme. The Park is being constructed at Rs 1,894 crore and includes provisions for a 15 MLD CETP with ZLD, a 20 MW solar power plant, centralised steam boilers besides nearly 13 lakh sq ft. ready to move plug and play units.

Located right on the National Highway NH 44 and just 106 km away from Tuticorin port, it offers excellent connectivity and logistics and a mature textile ecosystem.

Nearly Rs 550 crore of infrastructure works are already under execution in and around the Park site, and the Park is targeted to be completed by December 2027, the ministry said. (ANI)

The Board noted the development works in progress and reaffirmed the commitment to transparent, policy-aligned and ecosystem-driven development of PM MITRA Park, Tamil Nadu, aimed at strengthening India's integrated textile value chain and enhancing global competitiveness. (ANI)

