Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 28: Azad Corporate House, an 85-year-old legacy and one of India's oldest names in the food industry, has launched '1940 India by Azad' -- the country's first Slow Food Fast Service ethnic restaurant chain. Under the brand line 'Great Indian Desi Tastes', the new venture brings to the forefront the rich traditions of Indian cuisine, blending authentic flavors with a commitment to wholesome, healthy eating.

The new brand also aims to reconnect the younger Indian generation with traditional tastes and encourage the inclusion of these time-honored flavors in their regular, health-conscious diets. To appeal to its target audience, the '1940 India by Azad' menu features popular dishes that resonate with contemporary tastes. Taking an innovative approach, the menu is organized into categories tailored to specific customer segments and preferences, such as 'I am young', 'I am India', and 'I love Asia'.

The new brand 1940 is set to usher in a revolution in India's food industry. The name '1940' holds special significance for Azad Businesses, as it commemorates the year the Azad brand was founded 85 years ago. By incorporating '1940' into the brand name, Azad proudly highlights this enduring legacy and its deep-rooted heritage through the new venture.

"As Azad Business moves into its third and fourth generations, we aim to embed traditional Indian flavors into the food habits of the new generation and introduce Indian cuisine to a global audience. Our vision is to establish Indian food as a vital part of India's growth and to enhance its popularity on the global stage. We are committed to all the hard work necessary to make 1940 a landmark Indian restaurant chain worldwide," said Abdul Nazar Azad, Chairman of Azad Corporate.

The new brand was developed by the Managing Directors of various business verticals -- Mahin Azad, Wazim Azad, and Ozman Azad -- under the leadership and guidance of Chairman Abdul Nazar Azad and Managing Director Nazeera Nazar. The brand's very first restaurant has been established in Kerala.

The corporate restructuring strategy for Azad, along with the strategic plan for its new restaurant vertical, 1940, was formulated by &Matthai Strategy Consulting of The Breakthrough Group.

"Creating and developing new categories is essential for Indian businesses to establish their presence on the global stage. The 1940 strategy to launch a Slow Food Fast Service Ethnic Restaurant was developed over two years ago, and it took two years to implement this innovative and unique concept. Azad Corporate is performing commendable service to humanity by preserving traditional flavors in their original form," said Manoj Matthai, Founder & Strategist of &Matthai Strategy Consulting.

The recipe research and standardization of traditional Indian delicacies were carried out by 'Once Upon a Time', an Azad brand dedicated to identifying, preserving, and documenting authentic traditional tastes. The architectural design and execution were handled by Lleenmaskan, reflecting its philosophy of a 'Progressive Lifestyle'. The foundational strategic brand identity for Azad Corporate and 1940 was created by BiblioBuddha. The 1940 strategy implementation designs were developed by Breakthrough Brand & Business Consulting. The brand story and narrative were crafted by Storilines, and the branded spaces were created by StoriSpace.

