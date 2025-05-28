Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: After the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, Pakistan players get back to national duty and face Bangladesh at home in a three-match T20I series. The PAK vs BAN T20I series 2025 kicks off with the first T20I on May 28. Both sides have been struggling in the T20I format for some time now and will take this series as an opportunity to get the form back. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025 live telecast and online streaming in India, then continue reading. Why is Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025 Not Available on Dream11? Know Reason Behind Absence of PAK vs BAN on Fantasy Cricket App.

Pakistan will be without Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi as Salman Ali Agha continues to lead the side. The series will be newly appointed white-ball coach Mike Hesson’s first assignment. Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah also return to the squad after missing out on the T20Is against New Zealand.

For Bangladesh, Litton Das continues to lead despite the recent 2-1 series loss against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Bangla Tigers will be looking to move past the shambolic series defeat and get back to winning ways. PAK vs BAN Fantasy Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Playing XI for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Lahore.

When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs BAN online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025?

Just like live telecast, there is no live streaming option for Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series 2025 in India. Fans in India will neither be able to watch PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on any platform. Pakistan, at home, will start as favourites to win this clash and gain a 1-0 lead in the series.

