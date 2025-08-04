1GV joins an exclusive league as the second speculative life sciences campus--globally and within Rx Propellant's portfolio to earn IFC EDGE Advanced green building certification.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4: Rx Propellant, an Actis platform, is proud to announce that 1GV, its flagship life sciences campus located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, has been awarded the prestigious EDGE Advanced Certification by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. This recognition highlights 1GV's exceptional performance in energy efficiency, water conservation, and use of low-carbon materials--cementing its position as one of the most sustainable life sciences R&D campuses in the world.

Specifically designed for lease to life sciences companies for their research and innovation operations, 1GV achieves energy savings of 44%, water savings of 79%, and significant reductions in embodied energy in construction materials compared to conventional buildings. These features not only contribute to reduced carbon emissions but also deliver long-term operational savings, making the campus a future-ready, cost-efficient choice for pharma, biotech, CDMO and MedTech companies.

The certification places 1GV as the second speculative life sciences infrastructure project globally--and within the Rx Propellant portfolio--to earn EDGE Advanced certification. The distinction was first awarded to 3GV, another Rx Propellant campus in Genome Valley, which holds the unique recognition of being the world's first green-certified speculative life sciences R&D facility under the EDGE Advanced framework.

Further strengthening its green credentials, Rx Propellant's Navi Mumbai Research District (NMR District)--Mumbai's first and largest planned life sciences ecosystem--has received EDGE Advanced pre-certification. With a total planned development of 2.5 million sq. ft., Phase 1 (400,000 sq. ft.) is scheduled for completion by end of 2025, with final EDGE certification to follow.

Together, these campuses reflect Rx Propellant's pioneering approach to integrating sustainability into India's life sciences infrastructure--delivering innovation-led environments that are also climate-resilient and globally benchmarked.

Praveen Kumar, Director, Actis, said:

"At Actis, sustainability is integral to how we build and operate. We're proud to see Rx Propellant leading the way by developing the world's first--and now second--green-certified speculative campuses by IFC EDGE for the life sciences industry. This reflects our belief that future-ready infrastructure must also be climate-resilient and globally competitive."

Phani Rama Krishna, Senior Vice President - ESG, Rx Propellant, added:"EDGE Advanced certification at 1GV validates our approach of integrating sustainability into every aspect of design and delivery. Our portfolio is built for the next decade of innovation--where environmental performance and scientific excellence go hand in hand."

James Magor, Director, Sustainability at Actis, commented:

"It's terrific to see Rx Propellant establishing itself as a leader in sustainable real estate, not only within India's life sciences market but within the sector globally, as evidenced by these certifications. The fact that the first two speculative life sciences infrastructure projects to secure IFC EDGE Advanced Certifications have both come from Rx Propellant is a testament to the business's forward-thinking approach to sustainability, which we believe is key to reducing costs, mitigating risks and helping to create a more valuable platform set-up for the future."

Spread across 136,000 sq. ft., 1GV is equipped with warm shell lab spaces, clean utilities, and R&D-ready infrastructure--exemplifying Rx Propellant's mission to empower India's scientific progress through sustainable and scalable infrastructure.

