New Delhi [India], February 23: The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF), a Delhi-based higher education institution, recently brought together educators and students through two back-to-back initiatives, ISBF Educators Connect and its annual cultural festival, Xenia 2026, reflecting the institution's expanding academic network and vibrant campus life.

ISBF Educators Connect saw participation from over 40 school counsellors, teachers, and academic consultants. Designed as an interactive engagement platform rather than a conventional information session, the event focused on meaningful conversations around global undergraduate pathways, student preparedness, and evolving trends within the higher education ecosystem.

ISBF offers undergraduate programmes awarded by the University of London, with academic direction from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), across disciplines including Economics, Finance, Management, and Data Science & Business Analytics.

Faculty members shared insights into ISBF's academic framework, curriculum delivery, and assessment structure under the University of London system. Attendees also engaged in discussions around international progression routes and student outcomes, gaining clarity on how globally benchmarked education can be delivered within India.

A key highlight of the programme was a workshop on Psychometric Assessment for Rapport Building with Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The session explored behavioural shifts among younger learners and offered practical tools to strengthen counselling conversations, adding a hands-on dimension to the day's discussions.

Shortly after, ISBF hosted Xenia 2026 at its Jasola campus in New Delhi under the theme "Riwaayat Rebooted." Conceptualised around the idea that tradition evolves rather than remains static, the two-day festival blended intellectual debate with artistic performance, creating a space where legacy and modernity intersected.

This year's edition recorded 574 participants, the highest in ISBF's history, signalling growing student engagement and institutional confidence.

Day One began with Nukkad Natak, where nearly 200 participants used street theatre to address socially relevant themes through minimal props and impactful storytelling. The Oxford-Style Debate followed, featuring around 40 participants who engaged in structured exchanges on questions of power, progress, and societal trade-offs. The evening concluded with Yeh Shaam Mastani, a singing competition that brought together nearly 20 teams performing across classical, contemporary, and fusion genres.

Day Two featured stand-up comedy performances by around 10 participants, offering original commentary and audience engagement. The Group Dance Competition emerged as one of the festival's largest showcases, with approximately 210 participants presenting coordinated performances marked by scale and creativity. The Quiz Competition, engaging 30-35 participants, reinforced ISBF's academic ethos through multi-round challenges spanning general knowledge and current affairs.

Commenting on the initiatives, Arushi Bakshi, Director, ISBF, said, "At ISBF, our focus is on creating an ecosystem where academic rigour and student expression go hand in hand. Platforms like Educators Connect strengthen dialogue with counsellors and educators, while Xenia reflects the confidence and creativity of our student community. Together, they represent the kind of globally aligned yet locally relevant education we are committed to building."

The twin initiatives underline ISBF's continued effort to strengthen engagement between schools, counsellors, and higher education institutions at a time when students and families are increasingly exploring globally benchmarked undergraduate pathways within India.

With its internationally aligned curriculum, expanding campus infrastructure in Jasola, and a student community actively participating in both academic and cultural platforms, ISBF continues to consolidate its position within India's evolving higher education landscape.

