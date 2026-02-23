Mindspace EcoRun 2.0 Returns for Second Year : Over 4200 Runners Turned Up for Sustainability-Themed Marathon at Mindspace Madhapur

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23: Hyderabad saw an early-morning surge of energy and purpose as over 4200 runners took part in the Mindspace EcoRun 2.0, held on Sunday at Mindspace Madhapur. Back for the second consecutive year and organised by Mindspace REIT in association with Mirchi, the event blended a city-scale running experience with a strong sustainability focus, drawing participation from seasoned runners, first-timers, families, and corporate teams. The event atmosphere was amplified by Mirchi RJs, with celebrities including Divi Vadthya, Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla who attended and flagged off the run.

Runners participated in 5 KM, 10 KM, and 21 KM categories, the 21 KM Half Marathon and 10 KM categories witnessed enthusiastic participation from aged 18 years and above, while the 5 KM run welcomed individuals aged 8 years and above, making the event an inclusive celebration of fitness and community spirit across age groups while building a strong community turnout across Hyderabad's workplace and neighbourhood ecosystem.

Designed around a planet-friendly experience, the Mindspace EcoRun 2.0 featured eco-conscious race kits such as plantable bibs, organic jerseys, refillable hydration stations and biodegradable cutlery for breakfast, aimed at reducing single-use consumption across the event and other waste management practices.

Ahead of race day, the Mindspace EcoRun Expo held on February 20 and 21 hosted a Sustainability Flea Market, showcasing eco-friendly products while enabling livelihood opportunities for specially abled individuals and women from underprivileged communities, in partnership with the NGO partner Nirmaan.

Speaking about the second edition, Shrawan Kumar Gone, COO - K Raheja Corp (AP & Telangana) said, "Mindspace EcoRun 2.0 reflects our continued commitment to integrating sustainability into every aspect of our developments. Beyond being a marathon, this initiative demonstrates how large-scale community engagement can drive measurable environmental and social impact. We look forward to growing this platform year after year and deepening its positive footprint."

With its second edition, Mindspace EcoRun continues to strengthen Hyderabad's growing movement toward mindful living, community wellness, and sustainability-led action. A key highlight this year is that the event waste collected will be upcycled into functional chairs and donated to school children associated with the NGO partner Nirmaan

