BusinessWire India

Goa [India], February 23: Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, through its Lenovo LEAP Next-Gen Scholar Program, strengthened its commitment to inclusive and future-ready education by hosting a solution-driven AI Hackathon on 29 January, followed by a Culmination Event on 30 January 2026 in Goa. The two-day initiative brought together students, government representatives, academic institutions, and industry leaders to promote applied learning and socially relevant innovation.

Also Read | ‘Kab Hai Holi’ Meme Origin and the Funniest 2026 Holi Date Memes.

The hackathon served as a mentor-led platform where students developed AI-powered and inclusive technology solutions addressing real-world challenges. The event opened with an orientation session and a featured podcast featuring Dr. Niyan, Program Director, Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Goa; Pratima Harite, Head - Corporate Citizenship, Lenovo Corporate Marketing Group; and Sivakumar Dakshinamurthy, Head of Services Support - ISG, Lenovo. Their insights emphasised responsible, ethical, and industry-aligned AI development.

Participants progressed through structured stages of problem identification, ideation, solution development, and evaluation, supported by expert mentors. The hackathon concluded with live demonstrations and expert-led interactions, showcasing solutions that were practical, scalable, and socially impactful. High-performing teams were recognised for innovation, feasibility, and impact. Positioned as a pre-AI Summit initiative, the hackathon underscored Lenovo LEAP's focus on applied AI learning.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Voter List Updated: Final Electoral Roll Published After SIR, Large-Scale Deletions and Corrections Recorded.

The Culmination Event celebrated the broader impact of the Lenovo LEAP program. Distinguished attendees included Sivakumar Dakshinamurthy, Pratima Harite, Bhomik Shah, CEO, BharatCares; Shri Bhushan K. Savaikar, Directorate of Higher Education, Goa; and Umesh Rathod, Representative, Institutional Innovation Council (IIC). Key highlights included the launch of the Lenovo LEAP Impact Film and a Coffee Table Book documenting learner journeys, innovation, and inclusion.

An inspiring address by a specially abled student reinforced the program's emphasis on accessibility and equal opportunity. Student project showcases and learner recognitions further highlighted Lenovo LEAP's role in nurturing future-ready talent through inclusive skilling and innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)