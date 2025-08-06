2025 SEPHORiA: The iconic beauty celebration, now on tour with its first stop in Shanghai

Shanghai [China], August 6: Sephora announces the return of its largest and most highly-anticipated beauty event. Starting with Shanghai in September, SEPHORiA is coming back with its unique experience, marked by creativity, celebration, and exploration. Each stop of this global journey will bring its own local flavors, allowing attendees to discover the best of beauty and the very latest trends from Sephora's uniquely curated assortment.

* The global prestige beauty retailer is back in 2025 with a global tour of its iconic celebration and biggest beauty experience.

* The first and only stop in Asia, Sephora's highly anticipated beauty festival, SEPHORiA will begin its tour in China's cosmopolitan city, Shanghai, coupled with the creation of the country's very own "Sephora Squad".

SEPHORiA 2025 unveils a new level of immersive beauty dimensions and experiences. Dream, crave, create, indulge and connect - discover the latest trends, find inspiration, create memories and express yourself through multi-sensorial brand activations, beauty experts' masterclasses, and all things beauty: makeup, skincare, fragrance, hair care and Sephora Collection.

"We're elevating SEPHORiA to new heights with this global tour, redefining beauty by offering an even more immersive and buzzworthy experience," said Deborah Yeh, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Sephora. "We can't wait to surprise and delight our global community of 74 million beauty enthusiasts with our signature playful and social approach."

SEPHORiA 2025 Kicks Off in Shanghai

Mark your calendars! SEPHORiA, the iconic beauty event Shanghai eagerly anticipates every autumn, returns September 12-14, 2025. This year, Shanghai takes the global stage as the premiere venue and sole Asian stop.

As Xia Ding, Managing Director of Sephora Greater China explains, "SEPHORiA has always been a celebration for global beauty enthusiasts, brand partners, influencers and consumers. This year, we're transforming it into a vibrant 'Makeup Land', where diverse brands, cross-border styles and cultural fashion inspirations collide with endless creativity, embodying the spirit of innovation, authenticity and unity in beauty."

"We will spare no effort to create an unprecedented multi-dimensional immersive experience, welcoming thousands to explore the fun of makeup. Sephora not only brings the latest global beauty experiences to China but equally provides a playground for the next generation to unleash their unique styles at a time when the market craves novelty and freshness. For this reason, SEPHORiA 2025 has many ingenious surprises and interactive activities in store, and we look forward to creating new and wonderful memories with everyone together, " she adds.

With nearly 50 brand activations, SEPHORiA Shanghai invites attendees to dream and discover the buzziest products and trends, plus a collective debut of exclusive brands, including many exciting C-beauty innovations. This year's robust brand line-up includes:

Early bird tickets will go on sale in mid-August.

"Sephora Squad" China Launch

Following the success of Sephora North America's Squad, Sephora China is launching its own content creator program. Selected beauty enthusiasts will collaborate with Sephora on multiple activations and campaigns.

Invitations are already out! Follow Sephora's official RED account for details on how to become part of SEPHORiA Shanghai, unlock exclusive benefits, and co-create beauty trends with Sephora.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 56,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

Sephora now operates in 104 cities in Greater China, offering a full range of prestige beauty services across a network of 333 stores and online channels, including Sephora APP, Mini Program, Douyin Shop, TMall, JD, Meituan and JD to Home.

