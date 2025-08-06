Independence Day 2025 will be marked on August 15 in India. This commemoration celebrates India’s 79th year of Independence and is sure to be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by one and all. People around the country are bound to plan grand events and flag hoisting celebrations to mark this day with the community. This commemoration of India’s 78 years of Independence surely will be filled with various entertaining performances that stir our heart and bring out our feelings of patriotism. As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day 2025, here are some of the best Indian Patriotic Songs that you should include in your Independence Day 2025 playlist.

Teri Mitthi by B Paark — Kesari

This fairly new song manages to capture the zeal and determination of those serving for our country. Teri Mitti also tugs all the right strings and reminds you of the journey of the people before us, who laid their lives so we could live in a free India. When Is Independence Day 2025 in India? Is It the 78th or 79th I-Day?

Watch Video of 'Teri Mitthi' Song:

Maa Tujhe Salaam by AR Rahman

AR Rahman does patriotic songs like no other. "Maa Tujhe Salaam" or his version of "Vande Maataram" as we know it, is a phenomenal upbeat number that captures the vibrance and diversity of India while also helping us remember what connects us all.

Watch Video of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' Song:

Ae Watan by Sunidhi Chauhan — Raazi

Sunidhi Chauhan’s voice has a command that will immediately grasp your attention. And with "Ae Watan" in Raazi, she managed to give us a stirring, young and refreshing patriotic song.

Watch Video of 'Ae Watan' Song:

Ae Watan Ae Watan by Mohd Rafi — Shaheed

"Ae Wata Ae Watan" is one of the more classic patriotic numbers that will help you to gain understanding of what the energy of this country was, when it was newly independent. While the classic Manoj Kumar or Raj Kapoor songs do this well as well, the Mohd Rafi just manages to bring a charm that makes this song a love letter to our country.

Watch Video of 'Ae Watan Ae Watan' Song:

Chak De India by Sukhwinder Singh — Chak De India

What do we say about the song that continues to be used as THE victory jingle after every sports win? Chak De India is the patriotic number thay stirs your pride for the country and encourages us to do better, be better, and keep working towards making an India that will thrive.

Watch Video of 'Chak De India' Song:

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai by Hariharan — Roja

Ending this list without this AR Rahman number would be unjust. This song sets up an important feeling, at a timely moment in Indian history. Its relevance in Bollywood and the movie it was chose for is also immensely important. Mani Ratnam’s trilogy — Roja, Bombay and Dil Se — explores problems in India that continue to persist. Discussing and addressing those problems are a necessity in this day and age. And this song gives us all the reasons that we should do just that.

Watch Video of 'Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai' Song:

We hope that these songs help you to capture what you feel for this country. While patriotism is an immensely personal topic, it is art like this, which collectively helps us stir that emotion, that brings us together. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day!

