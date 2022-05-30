New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/GPRC): Startups Raised 50 Cr + Funds in India's Biggest Fundrasing Event organised by Global Startup Factory Foundation.

This particular Fundrasing Event was Chapter -6 In Mumbai at The Classic Club Andheri West Where More than 150+ Startups participated who were at first mentored and councelled by Global Startup Factory Foundation.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists, Including Killer of Cop, Neutralized in Encounter.

Key highlights of the event were individuals from the investment Industry listed below.

1) Mahaveer Pratap Sharma - Chairman Rajasthan Angel Network

Also Read | Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop vs Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara, French Open 2022 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Men's Doubles Tennis Match in India?.

2) Nand Kishor Yadav- Chairman Startup Factory

3) Devesh Chawla- Founder Chatur Ideas

4) Devang Raja- Founder Venture Wolf

5) Deepak Moolchandani - RCS

6) Santosh Kumar Yadav- Founder and CEO Startup Factory Foundation

Prime focus was on Startups who got Funded on the event like DOGMA SOFT founded by Mr PAWAN GODARA, O-DOT founded by OM PRAKASH and 12 other Startups got serious interest to initiate the negotiation round at the earliest.

A prime launch of a revolutionary App called BAAP (Business Allocator Aggregater Provider) founded and launched by founder and Co-founder of RNS group Nand Kishor Yadav and Santosh Kumar Yadav, also took place at the event.

Another landmark which was noticed at the event was a Successful tie up of exchanging exclusive selling rights between RNS group and Xrator a Cyber Security Auditing Company from France and Singapore based founders.

The event was organized by Global Startup Factory Foundation which in a very short period of span has became a huge Community of 8000+ Start-ups and a pool of 100+ Investors ultimately driving and guiding Startups to raise funds through a proper councelled process.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)