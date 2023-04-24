New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI/NewsReach): His Excellency Kong Xianhua, the Consul General of People's Republic of China addressed a gathering of bigwigs from Indian corporate world stating the opportunities offered for the participating corporate houses in the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo that is scheduled to be held from November 5th to the 10th in Shanghai.

The theme of this event SISTER CITIES - New Opportunities with Shanghai and Mumbai becoming sister cities offering infinite opportunities saw a packed banquet hall of a prestigious 5 star hotel in South Mumbai with a host of speakers from India and China across a spectrum of business enterprises.

In his keynote speech on the promotional event for the CIIE the Chinese Consul General Kong Xianhua admired Mumbai and its friendly people amid a dynamic economy and the unrivaled sunset on Arabian Sea.

He further stated, "Mumbai is the undeniable trade capital of India and China is one of India's most important trading partners," stressing that facilitating bilateral trade is on the very top of his priority list.

Noting about the bilateral trade balance in China's favour, Kong Xianhua explained that Indian corporate houses can correct this imbalance in their favour by giving more emphasis on Chinese market proposing Indian businessmen to have many personal connections with Chinese people by taking advantage of our specialties like the IT industry and the Indian film industry and finally warmly welcomed the Indian giants to participate in the upcoming CIIE.

"CIIE is the best route to enter Chinese market as more than half a million Chinese buyers are expected to visit the expo that will have about 3,800 vendors. I am expecting the business to go up to $70 Billion. Besides the CIIE will have many sideline events and provide opportunities to Indian entrepreneurs to meet a lot of entrepreneurs and Chinese government officials," Kong Xianhua further stated.

The Chinese Consul General opined that CIIE is the best opportunity for Indian business houses to establish the 'Make in India' brand in Chinese market. He added that just recently the Chinese invested companies are playing an important role to make Maharashtra a One-Trillion-Dollar economy soon.

Among the notable speakers were Nand Kumar, Addl Chief Secretary and Chief Protocol Officer, which was then followed by special remarks from Chen Guihua the Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of People's Republic of China in the Republic of India. From the Indian side the keynote speakers were Rajiv Podar, MD of Podar Enterprise, Chandrakant Salunkhie, President SME Chamber of India, Vikash Mittersain President of the India Business Group - IBG and some innovative suggestions to increase the Sino-Indian co-production of Films by Girish Wankhede of Indo China Film Society.

The event ended by a Video address by Kong Fu'an, Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Shanghai Municipal Government and a highly impressive video presentation of the Introduction of the CIIE and for the first time, an Introduction of the Food Exhibition Sector of CIIE.

