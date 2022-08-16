Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TAC Security, A Silicon Valley-based Cyber-Security company, hosted an invite-only survey in early 2022 with 100+ Security Leaders from various industries including Fortune 500s, Large Enterprises and Governments across the Globe which led to a staggering discovery about the requirements of the industry to keep up with the ever-evolving needs of cybersecurity. The Survey was recently launched by the National Cyber Security Coordinator, Lt. General Rajesh Pant in New Delhi. TAC Security shares how 68 per cent of organizations are dissatisfied with the amount of time it takes for remediation of vulnerabilities discovered in system. The Survey at length shares insight on the methods used for Finding Vulnerabilities, Analysing Vulnerabilities and Managing Vulnerabilities and Communicating Risk across various organizations. It also shows the security leaders understanding for a better cyber security process but is unable to upgrade due to various possible factors. It also reflects how 56 per cent of the organizations have to go through lengthy processes and extreme hard work in order to maintain their current cybersecurity levels and yet have absolutely no insights or status when asked by the Management of the same. "The survey highlights how the CISOs have a multitude of problems and gaps in their process. While they are aware of the same, they either lack resources or products that can build the bridge. The survey also establishes the urgent need to have multiple abilities to improve the cybersecurity infrastructure of the organization. Survey also allowed us to deep dive into the pain points of the security leaders to work towards bridging the gap in the industry," said, Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, TAC Security. "The goal is to understand the problems and challenges faced by the security practitioners every day across the globe to help us share the knowledge across the industry and understand their needs while evolving ourselves and the products," said, Chris Fisher, Chief Marketing Officer, TAC Security.

"We are constantly fighting cyber viruses that keep evolving every day across the globe. It is important to understand the severity and abilities of each organization to ensure the best levels of cybersecurity. According to our report, 88 per cent of the organizations report their security levels manually which is an elaborate process, making it a less frequent activity. A potential loophole in being cybersafe. This all can be combated with state-of-the-art cybersecurity products available in market, much like our ESOF," said Lt. Gen Singha, Director of Global and Govt. Affairs, TAC Security. According to the Foreword shared by Lt. General Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator of India, India ranks 10th in the Global Cybersecurity Index [GCI] for 2020. However, based on the past few years' performance, the country is witnessing consistent growth leading to improvement in the GCI ranking. It is encouraging to see CISCO increasingly research, find gaps and improve their cybersecurity process, emphasizing on cyber hygiene and a smooth process of risk and vulnerability management. The survey also reflected how cybersecurity is a boardroom conversation, despite which ensuring all the members from the management are onboard is a herculean task. It also reflected how the alignment among the different walks of the organization can be easier with managing everything on a single platform. TAC Security aims to host the survey every quarter to share more insights about the industry to not only the people in it but to the general mass to help them understand the need, requirement, gaps, better, regardless of their organization size.

