Bathinda (Punjab) [India], December 16: A B Cotspin India (NSE - ABCOTS), a key player in the textile manufacturing sector, one of the leading textile manufacturers based in North India, is pleased to announce the receipt of a repeat order worth Rs. 5.35 Cr for supplying 273 MT of Cotton Yarn. This repeat order underscores the company's continued growth and strong customer trust in its high-quality products.

This order is a testament to A B Cotspin's strong market standing and unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation in the textile sector. Cotton Yarn, Known for its environmentally friendly and socially responsible production processes, aligns with the company's strategic focus on promoting sustainable practices and meeting the evolving demands of eco-conscious customers.

Commenting on this achievement Deepak Garg, Managing Director of the A B Cotspin India said, "We are delighted to secure this significant repeat order, which reaffirms the trust our clients place in our ability to deliver exceptional-quality products consistently. This achievement reflects our unwavering focus on sustainability, cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, and stringent quality standards, which have solidified our reputation as a trusted and preferred partner in the textile sector.

As we continue to align with the evolving needs of eco-conscious customers, our commitment to excellence remains at the forefront of everything we do. With an impressive order book of approximately 973 MTs valued at Rs. 26.35 Cr, we are well-positioned to cater to future demand and drive sustained growth in the textile industry.

The consistent flow of repeat orders not only demonstrates the satisfaction of our clients but also enables us to confidently achieve the projected targets for FY 2024-25 Financial Projections of Sales between Rs. 275 Cr to Rs. 290 Cr & EBITDA of around Rs. 32 Cr. At A B Cotspin, we are Crafting Excellence, Thread by Thread, with a strong commitment to honesty and quality. As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our vision of achieving greater milestones"

About AB Cotspin India Limited

Founded in 1997, A B Cotspin India Ltd is a prominent textile manufacturer based in Jaitu, Punjab. Over 25 years, the company has evolved from a cotton ginning unit into a fully integrated manufacturing operation, producing high-quality cotton yarn, Knitted fabrics, cottonseed oil, and oil cakes.

A B Cotspin serves both domestic and international markets, leveraging its strong logistics and supply chain network for efficient delivery. The company is Known for its adherence to global quality standards, supported by automated processes and strict quality control measures. Its commitment to sustainable and ethical practices is evident through compliance with the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) standards and its focus on environmental responsibility, labor rights, and community engagement.

A B Cotspin has received multiple awards for excellence in manufacturing and corporate social responsibility. The company plans to expand its capacity in FY 2024-25 itself. This strategic growth aligns with its focus on innovation, sustainability, and market diversification, positioning A B Cotspin as a key player in the competitive textile industry. The company got listed on NSE Emerge in January 2022. In FY24 the company reported Turnover of Rs. 255.76 Cr, EBITDA of Rs. 27.64 Cr.

