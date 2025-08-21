PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: The teaser of Vampires Saga has sparked conversations across audiences, with many intrigued by its bold attempt to introduce a supernatural fantasy universe to Indian screens.

The storyline revolves around an age-old rivalry between vampires and werewolves, interwoven with a love story that challenges fate and tradition. Adding to the mystery are four magical stones that have landed from space, hinting at a larger-than-life conflict.

Abdul Adnan, who has also written the film, takes on production duties while Zuber K Khan steps in as a first-time director. Together, they present a project filled with passion, even if limited by budgetary constraints.

The casting blends fresh talent with experienced names, and early reactions show a divide--some viewers applauding the concept, others skeptical about the execution. Yet, one thing is certain: Vampires Saga has already succeeded in grabbing attention for its originality.

