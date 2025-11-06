A Day of Pride and Promise: Vice President of India and Governor of Haryana to Grace SRM University Delhi-NCR's Third Convocation

New Delhi [India], November 6: SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat is preparing for a defining moment in its journey, its Third Convocation Ceremony, to be held on Friday, 7 November 2025, at 10:00 AM. More than 1,400 students will receive their degrees on this momentous occasion, which will be graced by two of the nation's most respected leaders: Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Hon'ble Vice President of India, as Chief Guest, and Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Hon'ble Governor of Haryana and Visitor of SRM University, as Presiding Guest.

For the students, it will be a day that crowns years of effort, resilience, and learning. For their families and teachers, it will be a moment of quiet pride, watching dreams unfold in the open air of the University's green campus.

A Morning That Marks a New Beginning

Convocation mornings carry a rhythm of their own. The sports ground at SRMUH will soon turn into a sea of gowns and caps, as hundreds of graduates prepare to walk across the stage. Parents will hold their phones ready, professors will straighten a few collars, and laughter will ripple through the air before the ceremony begins.

Each handshake, each degree conferred, tells a story of long nights of study, of friendships built in classrooms and corridors, of the courage to begin again after every failure. The stage will not only honour the graduates but also celebrate the invisible strength behind their success: the mentors, the parents, and the peers who walked beside them.

The Presence That Elevates the Moment

The participation of the Hon'ble Vice President of India and the Hon'ble Governor of Haryana lends rare gravity to this academic celebration. Their presence speaks of recognition, not only for the graduating class but for the institution's steady rise in India's higher education landscape.

Their words are expected to carry reflections on learning, responsibility, and nation-building, reminding every graduate that education is both a privilege and a lifelong duty.

SRMUH's Journey to a Thriving 5,000-Strong Campus

Founded in 2013, SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat began with a small cohort of a few students and a big dream: to nurture thinkers and builders for a changing world. Today, that vision lives on across a 45-acre green campus, where over 5,000 students from 28 states and 12 countries learn, experiment, and grow.

Within its labs and classrooms, ideas take shape, robots are built, patents are filed, and solutions are crafted for real-world problems. The University's academic ecosystem spans engineering, management, law, sciences, and humanities, reflecting the belief that innovation has no boundaries of discipline.

Learning That Lives Beyond Classrooms

Education at SRMUH has always been shaped by practice. Students work on live projects, collaborate with industries, and compete at national and global platforms. They learn to connect creativity with purpose, to see design in engineering, ethics in law, and management leadership.

The alumni community continues to carry this spirit forward. Many have launched their own ventures, some are engaged in global research, and others have joined leading organizations, building careers rooted in both skill and conscience.

Beyond the Tassel: Alumni Meet

The Convocation doesn't end with the caps in the air, but it flows seamlessly into the Alumni Meet, where the spirit of achievement transforms into one of connection. As the day turns to evening, the celebration shifts from honouring new graduates to welcoming them into a lifelong community of alumni.

Reconnect. Rejoice. Relive

The Alumni Meet will bring together generations of students, past and present, to share memories, stories, and inspiration. It will be a time to celebrate not only academic milestones but also the enduring bonds that link every graduate to their alma mater.

It's not the end of a ceremony, but the beginning of a shared journey that continues long after the applause fades.

