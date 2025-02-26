VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 26: Marking the launch of its 10th batch on January 15, 2025, the IIT Bombay-WashU joint EMBA program continues its legacy of excellence, building on the success of its previous cohorts. This exclusive program fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and the highest standards of management practices, research, and industry collaboration. The diverse cohort, drawn from various industries and functions, reflects a tech-savvy, change-embracing, and performance-oriented ethos.

Aspiring EMBA candidates are expected to bring substantial experience, showcasing career progression and achievements across different roles. The program is tailored for a wide range of professionals, including entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, directors, presidents, vice presidents, and more.

The launch event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including:

* Prof. Shireesh B. Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay

* Prof. K.V.K. Rao, Deputy Director, Finance, Infrastructure, and Administration, IIT Bombay

* Prof. S.V.D. Nageswara Rao, Head of Department, Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM), IIT Bombay

* Dr. Shailesh J. Mehta, Chief Guest and Former Chairman and CEO, Providian Financial Corporation

* Mike Mazeo, Dean, Olin Business School, Washington University in St. Louis

* Prof. Markus Baer, Vice Dean of Degree and Non-Degree Executive Education, Olin Business School

During the ceremony, Gopal Shukla, CEO of the IITB-WashU EMBA program, warmly welcomed the guests and participants. He highlighted the program's transformative journey over the past decade and its role in shaping leaders with a unique blend of expertise and innovation. He encouraged the incoming cohort to seize this invaluable opportunity, build meaningful relationships, and embrace every learning moment.

Inspiring Address by Dr. Shailesh J. MehtaDr. Mehta delivered a compelling address, coining the term "Graduating Executives" to symbolize the transformation participants undergo--from executives to impactful leaders. He shared key insights into leadership and personal transformation, emphasizing qualities such as:

* Decision-making amidst ambiguity

* Identifying patterns in chaos

* Cultivating respect by listening to team members at all levels

He highlighted the importance of asking the right questions, fostering innovation, and adopting a sustainable, long-term approach to leadership rather than focusing solely on short-term gains.

Dr. Mehta encouraged participants to maintain lifelong ties with IIT Bombay and Washington University, contributing to their growth and engaging with future cohorts and faculty.

Director IITB Bombay-Prof. Shireesh B. Kedare emphasized the importance of practical leadership and personal growth. He urged leaders to focus on processes, people, and pathways while building habits to adapt and improve systems. "Leadership requires self-awareness, understanding one's strengths and limitations, and fostering inner energy and happiness," he added.

Prof. K.V.K. Rao reflected on the program's decade-long journey, highlighting its distinction as a collaboration between two globally renowned institutions. He noted the program's diversity and its evolution into a robust platform for professionals and entrepreneurs.

He informed students about the program's cutting-edge curriculum, which includes advancements in AI, machine learning, fintech, and more. Over 18 months, participants will gain practical business and leadership skills, engaging in peer learning and leveraging IIT Bombay's ecosystem and alumni network.

Dean Mike Mazeo praised the program's transformative potential, emphasizing its immersive nature and dynamic environment, which fosters exceptional personal and professional growth. He encouraged participants to fully engage with the program, viewing each module as a critical step in their leadership journey.

Prof. Markus Baer welcomed Batch 10 with excitement, inviting participants to embark on this transformative journey of growth and discovery. "The next 18 months will challenge you, help you learn from remarkable peers, and discover new ways to think, lead, and solve problems," he said.

The 18-month residential program, primarily conducted in Mumbai, includes a two-week residency in Washington, D.C., and St. Louis. Classes are held in a state-of-the-art facility at the IIT Bombay campus.

Batch 10 comprises a diverse group of senior-level managers, CEOs, entrepreneurs, directors from leading organizations such as Oracle India, Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Godrej Industries, Apple India, Adani, and TCS. The class has an average work experience of 17 years across 15+ industries.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Gopal Shukla, CEO of the IITB-WashU Joint Venture.

Learn more about the program:http://iitb-wustl.org/executive-mba

