New Delhi, February 26: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly working to introduce a redesigned call menu for chats and groups. The upcoming feature from WhatsApp is expected to improve the calling experience on the platform by introducing user-friendly interface. Users can expect an updated way to manage and initiate calls in individual chats and group conversations with WhatsApp new feature update.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a redesigned call menu feature for chats and groups. The feature will allow users to have a streamlined experience when making or managing calls. It will be available in a future update for Android users. WhatsApp is working on a new feature to make it easier for users to access calling tools. The improvement can enhance the convenience of the app and will likely allow users to make and manage calls effortlessly. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on ‘Meta AI Widget’, ‘Home Screen Chat Notifications’ Features.

WhatsApp is looking to change how the call option works in the app's top bar for individual and group chats. Now, there are two separate buttons. One is used for making a voice call and another for starting a video call. When users press either button, the call starts right away.

In an upcoming update, WhatsApp reportedly plans to combine these call buttons into a single menu. The new design is said to simplify the process of making voice and video calls and may also include extra tools for users. Grok Voice Personalities: xAI Chatbot Gets Multiple Personalities To Interact With, Each Responds Differently Based on User’ Choice.

The advantage of the upcoming update is said to help its users to lower the chances of accidentally starting a call. Now, tapping the call buttons leads to an immediate connection, which can result in unintentional calls if someone presses the button by mistake. Users can choose their desired call option first with the introduction of the new menu. It will provide an extra step to confirm and ensure that calls only begin when users really intend to make them. Report also indicates that the new call menu might feature a shortcut to create a call link.

