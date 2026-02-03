PNN

New Delhi [India], February 3: The nation on Monday paid tribute to renowned art patron, cultural connoisseur and philanthropist Late Shri Harish Khullar on his third death anniversary, remembering him as a man whose life extended far beyond material success and was deeply rooted in values of integrity, creativity, compassion and service.

Born on March 12, 1946, Late Shri Harish Khullar passed away on February 3, 2023. Widely respected in cultural and social circles, he was known for his impeccable taste in fine arts, refined lifestyle and visionary outlook, along with a quiet yet impactful commitment to preserving India's artistic and cultural heritage.

Shri Khullar was not only a successful professional but also a passionate art collector who believed that art reflects the soul of humanity and the identity of a civilisation. Over the years, his home evolved into a living gallery, where artworks were not merely collected but thoughtfully curated, conserved and shared. Visitors often described his collection as an immersive cultural experience that reflected decades of India's modern and contemporary artistic journey.

A significant milestone in documenting his cultural contribution came in early 2024 with the publication of The Gems of Indian Art: Harish Khullar Family Collection. The nearly 300-page volume showcases a distinguished selection of paintings and sculptures from his collection and serves as a permanent record of his artistic vision.

The book was launched in New Delhi in the presence of Union Ministers, senior government officials and eminent cultural figures. It was later unveiled by the Vice President of India at the Bharat 24 Viksit Bharat Conclave, highlighting the national importance of the collection and its relevance to India's evolving cultural narrative. Art historians and experts have described the publication as a valuable archive that will benefit scholars, institutions and future generations.

Apart from his contribution to the arts, Shri Khullar was remembered for his deeply human qualities. Family members described him as a devoted husband, a loving father and a caring grandfather whose life was guided by strong moral values, kindness and selfless service. He believed in uplifting others and quietly practised philanthropy, extending help without seeking recognition.

Those close to him recalled that he valued creativity and tradition equally, and encouraged younger generations to remain grounded while embracing excellence. Friends and associates described him as a man of honesty and humility, known for mentoring and guiding others with patience and warmth.

In a message remembered by his family, Shri Khullar often emphasised that true success lies not in personal achievement alone, but in the positive impact one leaves on others. This philosophy reflected in both his personal relationships and his broader social engagements.

He is survived by his wife Smt. Chanchal Khullar, son Mr. Gaurav Khullar, daughter-in-law Mrs. Anuradha Khullar, grandson Mr. Sanath Khullar and granddaughter Ms. Saanvi Khullar. The family continues to honour his memory by preserving his values and cultural legacy.

On the occasion of his third death anniversary, members of the cultural fraternity, friends, and admirers remembered Late Shri Harish Khullar as a guardian of the artistic heritage, a patron of creativity, and a compassionate human being whose influence extended well beyond the world of art.

As tributes poured in, many noted that while his physical presence is missed, his teachings, memories and contributions remain deeply etched in the hearts of those who knew him and continue to inspire future generations.

Late Shri Harish Khullar will be remembered as a steward of beauty, a believer in human values and a man whose life stands as a reminder that success finds its true meaning when guided by compassion and purpose.

