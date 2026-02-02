PNN

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 2: Kamna Sharma, who has made a remarkable presence on the international stage with her elegance, confidence, and humanitarian vision, has once again brought pride to the nation.

On the dignified soil of Sri Lanka, at a prestigious ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Residence, she was honored with the "Year of the Icon - Best Humanitarian Award." This distinguished award was presented to her by the 7th President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, marking a moment of great honor and international recognition for her work.

Gracing the red carpet with grace and poise, Kamna Sharma captivated everyone not only with her beauty but also with the depth of her purpose. At a very young age, she has achieved milestones that many aspire to reach over a lifetime. While establishing herself in the fields of fashion and acting, she has equally committed herself to social responsibility, proving that glamour and compassion can walk hand in hand.

During an exclusive interaction, when asked about her journey, early struggles, and what message she would like to give to today's youth, Kamna Sharma expressed her thoughts with clarity and conviction. She said,

"Positive change in society is extremely important. Whatever work I am doing today is not just for myself, but for others as well. Living only for oneself does not define life for me."

Today, Kamna Sharma is not just a name but is steadily becoming a motivational movement for the youth. Her mindset, determination, and commitment to humanitarian values continue to inspire the younger generation to pursue success with purpose and empathy.

On this memorable occasion, she also shared a heartfelt couplet related to life, which deeply moved everyone present:

"If no one walks beside you in your flight,

Even the greatest heights feel incomplete."

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several international dignitaries and distinguished guests, all of whom appreciated her vision and acknowledged her as a strong, compassionate, and influential personality. This honor is not only a personal achievement for Kamna Sharma but also a source of inspiration for countless young individuals who dream of creating positive change in society.

Kamna Sharma's journey stands as a powerful reminder that it is not age, but the size of one's vision that matters--and when that vision is guided by humanity, the world itself opens new paths.

