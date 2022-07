Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): AAYU, an AI-driven health and wellness app has been recognized by the Ministry of Ayush for the 'Start-up' India program under the category of 'Yoga in the Digital Era' which is a part of the government's 'Digital India' vision. PM, Narendra Modi inaugurated this program at the 'Digital Yoga Exhibition' held at Mysuru on the International Day of Yoga. At the event, the PM acknowledged the AAYU app, its offerings and the national initiative being carried out to make India disease-free.

The PM also talked about the startup yoga challenge initiated by the Ministry of Ayush and emphasized the contribution of the youth and the startups in bringing about innovation and new ideas in the field of Yoga.

AAYU, which gained the attention of the PM at the event, claims to offer therapeutic health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation. The app was launched at S-VYASA University in Bengaluru by the CM of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai.

RESET TECH, the makers of AAYU collaborated with S-VYASA, a renowned yoga university to recently launch the 'Rog Mukt Bharat' - 'Disease-Free India' movement with an aim to heal people from chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders. This movement was launched by the Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Abidali Dantrelia, CEO, of RESET TECH said, "We are elated to get support from the Ministry of Ayush which will enable us to free Indians of chronic and lifestyle diseases and hope to make India a healthier nation. AAYU's mission is to offer therapeutic health solutions using digital modes of yoga and meditation. We are glad to be able to work with and support the government of India given our vision of Rog Mukt Bharat."

Vamsi Krishna Talasila, Co-founder and CTO, RESET TECH said, "The government of India's recent path-breaking initiatives and attention towards the revival of yoga has motivated us to launch a nationwide movement that aims to bring lifestyle transformation through yoga among the people. We want to use the power of technological innovation to solve real-world health problems and in turn, create a high growth trajectory in the health-tech ecosystem. We would like to bring yoga into the digital era, through our AI-driven platform and take the healing powers of yoga to the world."

The Disease-Free India movement aims to reach and impact over 5 million chronic disease patients within a span of 5 years through the app. It will effectively provide users with personalized wellness solutions and offer doctor consultations based on an individual's personal history and monitor their progress enabling them to accelerate their healing and recovery. The movement kicked off the initial leg with the Swastha Shakti Program which will host wellbeing activities, holistic offerings, and masterclasses for people to access freely.

AAYU uses Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and advanced analytics as the building blocks of it's tech architecture. The app has been designed by doctors from S-VYASA University and the knowledge and information therein are based on research from over 750 medical papers.

For more information on the AAYU app, please visit: www.aayu.live

For more information on the Disease-Free India initiative, please visit www.diseasefreeindia.com.

RESET TECH is a Mumbai-based health-tech company. It is founded by serial entrepreneurs Karan Talreja, Luke Coutinho, and Vamsi Krishna Talasila. The company offers therapeutic health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation. RESET TECH in collaboration with SVYSAS recently launched the 'Rog Mukt Bharat' - 'Disease-Free India' Initiative. The objective of the program is to 'Heal with Yoga'. The mission of the initiative is to provide holistic wellness solutions to every Indian along with the opportunity to free themselves of chronic diseases, through the right approach of yoga, enabling them to accelerate their healing and recovery. www.resettech.in.

S-VYASA, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, is a unique Yoga University translating the vision and teachings of Swami Vivekananda into action through academic higher education programs. S-VYASA is also one of the pioneers of Yoga research and has contributed immensely to the understanding and unravelling of the multiple health benefits of this subtle science. S-VYASA has five major academic divisions: Yoga - Spirituality, Yoga & Life Sciences, Yoga & Physical Sciences, Yoga and Management Studies, and Yoga & Humanities. It has, over the years, played a huge role in standardizing advanced yoga techniques such as CM (Cyclic Meditation), PET (Pranic Energisation Technique), and MSRT (Mind Sound Resonance Technique) and MEMT (Mastering the Emotions Technique) among others. svyasa.edu.in/index.html

