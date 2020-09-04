Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): ABB India has won a gold certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its environmentally-friendly smart factory, becoming the first to be certified as a green building within the Nashik industrial area which houses about 10,000 factories across various industries.

IGBC is a consensus-driven not-for-profit council formed with the aim of enabling an environmentally cohesive ecosystem. The IGBC green factory buildings is the first rating programme developed in India for industrial sector. This is based on globally accepted energy and environmental principles and strikes a balance between known established practices and emerging concepts.

Also Read | Sumit Nagal Crashes Out of US Open 2020 After Second-Round Defeat to Dominic Thiem.

ABB India said on Friday it has taken various initiatives at its facility to reduce their carbon footprint through in-house solar panel installation, energy efficiency improvement projects and tree plantation drives. In addition, the company has also taken up various waste management initiatives to eliminate the usage of stretch film and reduce use of single-use plastic for packing purposes.

"Our manufacturing plants play a significant role in ensuring minimal carbon footprint by deploying simple yet impactful measures that help us achieve desired results without adversely affecting the environment," said Ganesh Kothawade, Senior Vice President for distribution solutions division at ABB India.

Also Read | Beyonce Birthday: 5 Underrated Songs Of Queen Bey That Deserve to Be On Your Playlist! (Watch Videos).

"We also hope to inspire other facilities in the Nashik industrial area to join us in our ambition of enabling a more sustainable tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)