Singapore, September 1: Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, has selected AbbVie for the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia™ List, ranking the company No. 7 up from No. 8 last year.

This year's list was chosen after surveying more than 3.2 million employees in Asia and the Middle East about their experience in the workplace. In total, the survey results represent the work experiences of over 7.5 million employees across the region.

"Being named one of the Best Workplaces in Asia is an incredible honor that reflects the strength of our people," said Peggy Wu, Vice President, AbbVie Asia. "At AbbVie, we believe that when employees feel respected, and included, they are empowered to achieve their best. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building a workplace where every individual can thrive and contribute to improving patients' lives."

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership. The best companies have more of their employees reporting a consistently positive experience, regardless of job title, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Workplace culture is the foundation of how we succeed together," said Selim Giray, General Manager, Allergan Aesthetics in Asia. "We are proud to foster an environment that supports development, wellbeing, and shared success, so our people can continue making a meaningful difference for patients, customers, and communities across Asia."

Companies on the list in 2025 have higher numbers of employees who report a positive experience at work compared to the typical workplace in Asia. When companies build high levels of trust with employees, they are more likely to be prepared for disruption -- including the rise of generative AI.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These leading companies are showing the way, building workplaces that make communities stronger, nations more prosperous, and the world a better place."

The Best Workplaces in Asia List is published here: 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia™

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn,Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List by surveying over 3.2 million employees across multiple countries in Asia and the Middle East. The responses represent the experience of more than 7.5 million employees across the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces Lists in Bahrain, Greater China (including Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Vietnam during 2024 or early 2025. Companies in the small and medium category must have 50 to 499 employees. Companies in the large category have 500 or more.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

