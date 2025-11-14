PNN

New Delhi [India], November 14: A bigger space, a bolder vision. Every milestone tells a story. For Abhee Ventures, one of Bengaluru's emerging real estate brands, the move to its new corporate office at Sector 4, HSR Layout, marks the beginning of a new chapter in its growth journey. The new space brings together Abhee's growing teams under one roof, mirroring the company's larger journey of evolution within Bengaluru's fast-changing real estate landscape.

Abhee Ventures has always been driven by the belief that good homes shape better lives. Over the years, that belief has translated into thoughtfully planned projects across the city, each designed to blend comfort, leisure, connectivity, and long-term value. "This move represents the next phase of our growth," says R. Nagaraj Reddy, Managing Director, Abhee Ventures. "We are building an organisation capable of leading change, not just keeping pace with it."

Among Abhee's flagship RERA approved developments, Abhee Aaria near Gunjur Lake spans 12 acres with 85% open space, a 2-acre central forest, and a 60,000 sq.ft. clubhouse. Abhee Celestial City, located just off Sarjapur Road, rises 27 floors high, offering 2 & 3 BHK homes with sweeping views and refined amenities.

Abhee Serenity Springs, near the Bommasandra Metro Station, features 2 & 3 BHK Vastu-compliant homes across 4.5 acres. Abhee's plotted developments, Abhee Tranquila (off Sarjapur Road) and Abhee Natura (Whitefield Extension), give buyers the flexibility to invest in land for excellent capital appreciation.

Looking Ahead

With over 10 million square feet of new development on the horizon, Abhee Ventures is ready for its next leap. And as new launches take shape across North & East Bengaluru, the new corporate office stands as a reflection of that momentum, a symbol of a brand moving forward with clarity, growing steadily, and carrying a vision to transform the real estate landscape of the country.

