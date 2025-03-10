PNN

New Delhi [India], March 10: Sangitanjaly Foundation successfully organized a musical extravaganza featuring the legendary Bhajan Samrat, Anup Jalota, on 8th March 2025 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bashirbagh, Hyderabad to celebrate World Women's Day. The event, titled "JHANKAR," was a resounding success, leaving the audience spellbound and yearning for more and this was the perfect platform to celebrate the World Women's day and the spirit of womanhood says the ace Social Entrepreneur and Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation, Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee.

Bhajan Samrat, Anup Jalota, regaled the audience with his soulful renditions. Anup Jalota was accompanied on the Tabla, by world famous Grammy Jury & GIMA award winner Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee. The Event Jhankar is being organised in association with the Department of Language & Culture, Govt of Telangana and is in aid of Autism Ashram. This musical tribute event of Anup Jalota ji celebrated the spirit of womanhood and recognized the invaluable contributions of women in our society. It was an enchanting evening of music, inspiration, and celebration remarked Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, ace social worker.

"We are thrilled to host Anup Jalota ji on this special occasion," said Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee Founder Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation, Hyderabad. "His music has the power to touch hearts and souls, and his performance was a perfect tribute to the women who make our world a better place." Anup Jalota's soulful renditions of his iconic bhajans, Geet,Ghazals and Bollywood numbers like Aisi Lagi Lagan, Rang de Chunaria,Bolo Ram, Aey Daulat bhi Ley lo, Hoto se chu le tum, Tum itna kyu muskara rahe ho, Chandan sa Badan, Ao meri zohra Zabeen, chalet chalet, ramaiyya wasta waiyya, Ranh si sahi... and transported the audience to a realm of spiritual bliss. His performance was a testament to his mastery over the art form and his ability to connect with the audience on a deeper level. His Jugalbandhi with the Tabla Maestro was a pleasant surprise that enchanted the audience.

Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee had a brief solo stint where he captivated the audience showcasing his mastery over his craft. The Audience gave a standing ovation to the artists for the immaculate performance.

Anup Jalota remarked that this is a great opportunity for him to celebrate women's day at Hyderabad and that his renditions on popular meera bhajans that spoke volumes about the eternal love and the spirit of womanhood, which inspired many generations.

Grammy Jury and GIMA Award winner Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee stated that this event was a true celebration of Women Empowerment and this event had the perfect vibes. He Further added that he enjoys playing Tabla with Anup Jalota for his impromptu improvisations and rhythmic variations.

Dr.Anil Kundra, President of Autism Ashram said that women are made of up of different material all together. As a mother they give their utmost care and love and nurture their Autistic Child with so much of sacrifice and commitment.

Sangitanjaly Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Indian classical and Semi Classical music, and supporting social causes. Under the banner of Jhankar, it organises and promotes semi- classical genres such as Bhajans, Geets, folk Music, Sufi Geet etc.

India is considered as a multi-cultural, multi-ethnical and multi-linguistic subcontinent.

The very essence of Unity is its diversity. Language, Art, Culture, Literature etc are the noble elements that binds the community together. It is this thread which binds the entire population through length & breadth. It is proven time & again that any community engagement initiative through language, art, culture or literature connects very well with the people in India mentioned the ace social worker and Social Entrepreneur Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee.

