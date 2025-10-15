Abusupyan Kharkharov Honoured with BRICS International Award at The Times of Russia Rebirth Celebration

New Delhi [India], October 15: The State Duma of the Russian Federation hosted a landmark event on October 13, 2025, commemorating two historic moments -- the conferral of the BRICS International Award 2025 upon Abusupyan Kharkharov, and the grand rebirth of The Times of Russia - Where Hearts and Thoughts Unite.

The prestigious event, organized by The Times of Russia Group in collaboration with the BRICS Culture Media Forum (BCMF), symbolized a renewed commitment to international cooperation, cultural diplomacy, and journalistic excellence. The gathering brought together diplomats, political leaders, academicians, and media representatives from BRICS+ countries and beyond.

Abusupyan Kharkharov Receives BRICS International Award 2025The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the BRICS International Award 2025 to Abusupyan Kharkharov, a distinguished leader recognized for his extraordinary contributions to spiritual education, cultural development, and maritime innovation.

The award citation praised his visionary leadership in advancing education, maritime development, international cooperation, and societal welfare, underscoring his commitment to human progress and global understanding.

Mr. Kharkharov's recognition reflects the BRICS Culture Media Forum's mission to honor individuals whose work transcends borders and inspires collective responsibility for peace, sustainability, and moral leadership.

Rebirth of "The Times of Russia - Where Hearts and Thoughts Unite"The occasion also marked the revival of The Times of Russia, one of the country's most respected media institutions, renowned for its dedication to truth, cultural integrity, and unity among nations.

The relaunch of the publication was celebrated as a symbol of media's renewed role in promoting dialogue, objectivity, and cultural cooperation across continents.

In his remarks, Sergei Dvorianov, Vice President of the BRICS Culture Media Forum and a prominent journalist and public figure, described the revival as

"a renaissance of trust and dialogue -- proof that journalism can still serve as a bridge between nations, ideas, and hearts."

Round Table on "Global Initiatives of the BRICS+ Countries"As part of the celebration, a round table discussion titled "Global Initiatives of the BRICS+ Countries in the Fields of Economy, New Technologies, Culture and Education" was held under the aegis of the BRICS Culture Media Forum in partnership with the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

The session was moderated by Sergei Dvorianov and attended by distinguished personalities including State Duma Deputy Andrey Svintsov and H.E. Genet Teshome Jirru, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

In his keynote address, Deputy Svintsov emphasized the growing relevance of mutual understanding and cooperation among BRICS+ nations, calling for new humanitarian and spiritual initiatives to strengthen international relations.

Ambassador Jirru highlighted Ethiopia's commitment to deepening ties with Russia in education, culture, trade, and public diplomacy, reinforcing the shared values of partnership and peace.

Discussions on Peace and Humanitarian CooperationA significant part of the forum was dedicated to the theme of humanitarian cooperation and moral leadership.

Sergey Shurygin, President of the International Academy for the Spiritual Unity of the World's Nations, proposed the establishment of a "Millennium Peace Prize" -- a Russian equivalent to the Nobel Peace Prize -- to honor peacemakers and moral leaders whose efforts strengthen global unity beyond politics.

Representing the Universal Peace Federation, Dmitry Samko, Chairman of the UPF Moscow Chapter, underscored the organization's mission based on interdependence, mutual prosperity, and universal values.

He also introduced the Ambassadors for Peace initiative, uniting individuals who demonstrate moral courage, compassion, and leadership in service to humanity.

"The title Ambassador for Peace," said Mr. Samko, "is not merely an award -- it is a mission of trust: to inspire unity, serve humanity, and uphold the moral compass of our society."

Honouring Global PeacemakersTwo new Ambassadors for Peace were recognized during the session:

- Arseny Vladimirovich Kaptelov -- for his global initiatives ensuring access to clean water and empowering youth, representing UN SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation for All.

- Vasily Petrovich Zovdun, Vice President of the Center for Business Cooperation with Foreign Countries -- for promoting humanitarian and economic ties with African nations and leading charitable projects aimed at poverty reduction.

Participants also endorsed the nomination of H.E. Ambassador Genet Teshome Jirru for the next Ambassador for Peace title, acknowledging his unwavering commitment to diplomacy and international cooperation.

A Shared Vision for Peace and ProgressThe event concluded with a collective affirmation of the shared vision of the BRICS Culture Media Forum and The Times of Russia -- to foster peace, promote cultural harmony, and advance cooperation across nations through dialogue and ethical journalism.

The rebirth of The Times of Russia was hailed as more than the revival of a publication; it was a rebirth of a philosophy -- a platform where truth, intellect, and humanity converge to strengthen global understanding.

As one of the participants eloquently summarized:

"The Times of Russia once again becomes a voice where hearts and thoughts unite -- a timeless symbol of friendship among nations and faith in the power of truth."

