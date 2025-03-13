VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13: Acadecraft, a fast-growing eLearning solutions provider, has partnered with IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited to develop a comprehensive eLearning module aimed at enhancing workforce skills in infrastructure management and emerging technologies. This collaboration marks a significant step towards leveraging digital learning solutions to improve operational efficiency and compliance across IRB Infrastructure's workforce.

IRB Infrastructure, a leading name in India's Transport Infrastructure development sector, has initiated this project as part of its ongoing commitment to employee development. Recognizing Acadecraft's extensive expertise in eLearning content development, IRB Infrastructure entrusted the company with the task of designing engaging, interactive, and high-impact training modules tailored to industry-specific needs.

Voices from the Leaders:

Dr. Prashant Salgaonkkar, Group President, HR & Administration at IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited said, "At IRB Infrastructure, we firmly believe that continuous learning is the key to staying ahead in the dynamic infrastructure sector. This partnership with Acadecraft allows us to harness cutting-edge digital learning solutions that make training more engaging and impactful for our workforce."

Team Acadecraft, also shared his views on the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with IRB Infrastructure on this transformative journey. Our goal is to deliver tailored eLearning solutions that drive knowledge retention, skill enhancement, and workforce excellence. This project is a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality in digital learning."

With over 14 years of experience in instructional design and digital content creation, Acadecraft brings innovative learning solutions that ensure accessibility, relevance, and measurable learning outcomes. The newly developed modules will be structured to enhance engagement and knowledge retention, equipping employees with the necessary skills to adapt to evolving industry trends and regulatory standards.

By integrating technology-driven learning, IRB Infrastructure aims to foster a culture of continuous learning and professional growth within its organization. This initiative reflects its dedication to staying ahead in the infrastructure sector by empowering employees with cutting-edge knowledge and expertise.

About Acadecraft

Acadecraft is a leading eLearning solutions provider specializing in content development, KRA & KPI Matrix, AI-driven learning, localization, and accessibility solutions. With a team of 750+ professionals, it has successfully delivered 1,000+ projects globally, transforming learning experiences for diverse audiences.

About IRB Infrastructure

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India's first Integrated Multi-National Transport Infrastructure Developer in Roads & Highways segment committed to develop the World Class Highways Infrastructure for the Nation, with 26 Highway Assets having 15,500 Lane Kms and Enterprise Value of INR 80,000 Crores across 12 Indian States through the Parent Company and two Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

