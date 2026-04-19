Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited the sets of Varun Dhawan starrer 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' during a dance song shoot. He also complimented the dance skills of the actor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared behind-the-scenes footage from the dance rehearsal of the song 'Vyaah Karwado Ji' from his upcoming film, which is directed by his father, David Dhawan.

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In the clip, Salman Khan was seen asking Varun to watch him take his shot. After performing the hook step, Varun walked up to Salman for feedback. In a playful moment, Salman playfully roasted him, saying, "Was that a rehearsal or the actual shot?", leaving Varun and David Dhawan in splits.

"Was it the rehearsal or the take?" said Salman Khan in the video.

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While sharing the video, Varun wrote, "Always nervous to dance next to India's biggest kunwara."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXTPFKJjOGo/

'Vyah Karwado Ji' is the first track from Varun's upcoming film 'Hai Jawani to Ishq Hona Hai', which was released on Friday. The song featured Varun and Mrunal Thakur in a colourful and festive setup.

Packed with wedding vibes, dance, and celebration, the track brings full-on fun energy. Varun is seen in his stylish avatar, while Mrunal matches the mood with ease.

The song has been sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur. Its lyrics are written by Vayu, while the music is by White Noise Collectives. With its peppy beats and celebratory mood, the track could become a popular wedding number this season.

The film stars Varun Dhawan with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. It marks Varun's return to the rom-com genre after his patriotic role in Border 2. (ANI)

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