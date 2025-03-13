Mathura, March 13: Two youths have been arrested and sent to jail for misbehaving with women devotees and forcibly throwing colour on them during the Lathmar Holi celebrations in Barsana here, police said on Thursday. Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar Nirval said a complaint was received on Wednesday, stating that Pushpendra Kumar and Anil, residents of Dilawati village in Kama area of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, were forcibly throwing colour on women near the Shri Ji Gate. Holi 2025: How Is the Festival of Colours Celebrated Across India? From Lathmar Holi to Kumaoni Holi, Unique Regional Traditions You Must Know.

He added that when the shopkeepers and locals tried to stop them, the accused got into an altercation. The police arrested both the men following the complaint and sent them to jail.