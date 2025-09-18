The program blends timeless Vedic wisdom with modern digital engagement, enabling participants to earn, grow, and become leaders in the $450B global wellness industry

New Delhi [India], September 18: Academy of Vedic Vidya (AVV), India's leading digital-first academy for Vedic and occult sciences has announced the expansion of its flagship Dharma Dhootas Program, a pioneering initiative that transforms learners into torchbearers of Vedic wisdom while also enabling them to build meaningful careers.

Launched as a student ambassador model, Dharma Dhootas empowers participants to share Vedic knowledge across social platforms, engage communities, and promote AVV's spiritual offerings. Phase 1 saw 50 Dharma Dhootas actively promote courses and generate student enrollments, some earning up to Rs. 1,00,000 in referral income.

Building on this success, Phase 2, launching in September 2025, will expand the program to 100+ affiliates, opening it to alumni, influencers, and external participants across India and international markets.

"The Dharma Dhootas program is more than just an affiliate opportunity, it's a movement that blends financial growth, digital engagement, and ancient wisdom," said Nirpeksh Kumbat, Co-Founder & CEO, Academy of Vedic Vidya."We are building a global community where individuals not only earn and grow, but also carry forward the timeless teachings of the Vedas."

What Makes Dharma Dhootas Unique

Unlike traditional ambassador or affiliate models, Dharma Dhootas combine:

- Financial Opportunity: Referral earnings in the fast-growing $450B global wellness and spiritual education industry.

- Skill Building: Training, mentorship, and recognition to help participants grow as leaders in the Vedic sciences.

- Digital Influence: Structured activities including social media campaigns, webinars, and personalized CRM links, enabling participants to become spiritual influencers in the digital age.

AVV envisions Dharma Dhootas evolving into a global ambassador network of students, alumni, and spiritual enthusiasts worldwide. By blending tradition with modern tools like Instagram, WhatsApp, and digital mentorship, the program sets the foundation for a movement that will make Vedic education accessible across continents.

Core Message:"From learners to leaders- Dharma Dhootas are building the future of Vedic knowledge in the digital era."

About Academy of Vedic Vidya

Headquartered in Kolkata, the Academy of Vedic Vidya (AVV) is the World's No.1 digital-first academy for Vedic and occult sciences. Through structured courses, digital platforms, and community-driven initiatives, AVV blends timeless wisdom with modern learning methodologies. Its mission is to empower individuals to embrace holistic growth, build sustainable careers, and carry forward the legacy of Vedic knowledge in today's world.

