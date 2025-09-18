Indian has entered the men's Javelin throw final in the World Athletics Championships 2025 after he achieved the qualification mark in only one attempt. During the qualification, the target distance was 84.50M and the Indian javelin star achieved 84.85M in his first attempt. This is the fifth consecutive global event where Neeraj Chopra achieved qualification in his first throw. For those unversed, Neeraj Chopra is the defending champion of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Along with Neeraj Chopra, javelin stars like Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, Julius Yego, Dawid Wegner, Arshad Nadeem, and Curtis Thompson made it through, breaching the qualification mark, while the rest of the five made it after the tense qualification round. Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletics Championship 2025, Star Indian Athlete Achieves Target Distance in First Attempt.

Currently ranked world no. 2, India's golden boy, Chopra, holds a personal best and Indian national record of 90.23m, which he set at the Doha Diamond League earlier this year. His main rival will be reigning Olympic champion, and his rival Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan clinched qualification in Group B with an 85.28m throw on his third and final try. Meanwhile, fans can find out the details about Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event at the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Neeraj Chopra Event in World Athletics Championship 2025 Final Details

Event Men's Javelin Throw Final in World Athletics Championship 2025 Date Thursday, September 18 Time 3:53 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Japan National Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar (live streaming), Star Sports Select TV (Live Telecast)

When is Neeraj Chopra's Event in World Athletics Championship 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Neeraj Chopra will be competing in the men's Javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championship 2025. Neeraj Chopra's men's Javelin throw final event will be hosted at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Thursday, September 18. The men's Javelin throw final event is scheduled to start at 3:53 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Neeraj Chopra's Event in World Athletics Championship 2025 Final Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network have the live official broadcasting rights of the World Athletics Championship 2025 in India. So, the Indian audience can get the live telecast viewing options of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw final round in the World Athletics Championship 2025 on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Neeraj Chopra 85.01 M Throw: Watch Javelin Throw Star's Impressive Effort as He Finishes Runner-Up at Diamond League Final 2025.

How to Watch Neeraj Chopra's Event in World Athletics Championship 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

Fans will also have live streaming viewing options of the World Athletics Championship 2025 in India. JioHotstar app and website will be live streaming Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final event in the World Athletics Championship 2025.

