New Delhi [India], December 12: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. (ACE), India's leading manufacturer of material handling and construction equipment, has unveiled its all new BS-V(CE-V) AX124 Backhoe Loader at Bauma Conexpo 2024 setting new standards for sustainability, performance, and efficiency.

The all new AX124 BS-5(CE-V) Backhoe Loader powered by TATA 74 h.p engine is engineered to meet the stringent Bharat Stage V (BS-V)(CE-V) emission norms & comes with a fresh new styling boasting of new bold grill, muscular bonnet & premium cabin. The machine delivers' exceptional fuel efficiency and lower emissions, positioning ACE at the forefront of sustainable construction solutions.

Sorab Agarwal, Executive Director, ACE, said, "The unveiling of our all new BS-V(CE-V) AX124 Backhoe Loader marks a defining moment in ACE's journey toward innovation and sustainability. The new backhoe loader not only delivers 15% better fuel efficiency but also 15% higher output per litre of fuel consumption. The new generation backhoe delivers on our promise of offering customers contemporary machines, high on performance & efficiency but at the right price."

Action Construction Equipment Limited was established in 1995 by Vijay Agarwal, a technocrat, with over 50 years of industry experience and is run by a team of experienced professionals. ACE is an established and reputed brand with a significant presence across diversified sectors like Construction, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Logistics and Agriculture. The company is the world's largest Pick & Carry cranes manufacturer with over 63% market share in the Mobile cranes segment in the country and a majority market share of more than 60% in Tower Cranes segment domestically. Listed on the NSE and BSE highlights its market prominence and financial stability. ACE's dedication to excellence has been acknowledged through numerous prestigious awards, including India's Top 100 Wealth Creators by Fortune Magazine, India's Top Challengers 2022-23 Award at the 21st Construction World Global Award, and the Bestseller in Tower Cranes Award at the Equipment India Awards. The company has one of the widest sales and service networks, with over 100+ locations supported by 13 regional offices in India and also exports to over 37 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

