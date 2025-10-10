BSNL, in partnership with ACES India, launches its first metro IBS in Maharashtra on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3, ensuring seamless 4G & 5G connectivity for commuters.

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: ACES India, a fully owned subsidiary of ACES (Saudi Arabia), has partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to deploy advanced 4G and 5G In-Building Solutions (IBS) across the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 - a key milestone in the state's digital infrastructure development.

Also Read | New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch NZ-W vs BAN-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

The announcement came on a landmark day for India's infrastructure and connectivity growth, which also witnessed the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the launch of the Mumbai One App - "One App, Limitless Journeys", and the opening of Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ), Phase 2B, from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, in the presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The collaboration between ACES India and BSNL will cover the entire 33.5 km underground corridor, including 27 stations and associated tunnel networks, ensuring uninterrupted, high-speed mobile connectivity for millions of daily commuters. This marks BSNL's first-ever deployment of an advanced IBS system in a metro project in Maharashtra, setting a benchmark for future urban transit connectivity across the state.

Also Read | Google Work From Anywhere Policy: Tech Giant Updates WFA Rules, Imposes New Restrictions on Remote Work; Check Details.

Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO, ACES, added:

"This collaboration with BSNL is a milestone in India's digital infrastructure journey. ACES India is leading the way in extending next-generation connectivity to urban transit systems, supporting the broader vision of a connected India."

Mr. Mohammed N. Mazher, Managing Director, ACES India, said:

"We are proud to partner with BSNL for this landmark project - our first metro IBS deployment in Maharashtra. As a fully owned subsidiary of ACES, Saudi Arabia, we bring global expertise and local execution strength to transform how connectivity integrates with urban mobility."

Mr. Harinder Kumar Makkar, Chief General Manager, BSNL Maharashtra Telecom Circle, said:

"This partnership with ACES India marks a significant milestone in BSNL's commitment to expanding next-generation telecom infrastructure in high-density urban environments. The Aqua Line-3 IBS rollout will set new standards for underground connectivity and public service delivery."

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of senior officials from both organizations, including Dr. Akram Aburas - Group CEO, ACES, Mr. Mohammed N. Mazher - Managing Director, ACES India, Mr. Suresh Kumar - Commercial Director, ACES India, Shri Harinder Kumar Makkar - CGM, BSNL Maharashtra Circle, and Smt. Vandana Sethi - PGM (CFA), BSNL, Sh. Vinod kumar Dwivedi - GM( CM), BSNL, along with key dignitaries from BSNL and ACES India.

The IBS deployment on Aqua Line-3 represents a major milestone for ACES India as it expands its footprint in India's smart mobility and telecom infrastructure sectors. The project also underscores BSNL's leadership in enabling next-generation connectivity within India's most advanced metro systems.

About ACES India | ACES India, a fully owned subsidiary of ACES (Saudi Arabia), is a technology-driven engineering and digital transformation firm delivering advanced telecom infrastructure and connectivity solutions. The company focuses on integrating digital innovation into India's smart mobility, transport, and infrastructure ecosystems, bringing global expertise to local implementation.

About ACES | ACES, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, is a global engineering and digital transformation company delivering technology-led infrastructure, automation, and connectivity solutions across multiple sectors. The firm partners with governments and enterprises worldwide to create sustainable and future-ready ecosystems.

About BSNL | Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a Government of India enterprise under the Department of Telecommunications, is one of India's leading telecommunications service providers. BSNL offers mobile, broadband, fiber, and enterprise connectivity services and continues to play a key role in advancing India's digital transformation and rural connectivity initiatives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792926/ACES_India_and_BSNL_Partner.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675567/5555215/ACES_India_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)