PNN

New Delhi [India], October 16: In a defining moment for India's holistic health movement, Acharya Manish Ji, renowned Ayurveda and Naturopathy expert, unveiled the Pet-Yakrit-Pleeha Shuddhi Kit at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The national launch marks a major step forward in integrating Ayurveda-based preventive care into mainstream wellness and making detoxification accessible to every Indian household.

Also Read | Nestle Layoffs: FMCG Giant To Cut 16,000 Jobs Globally Over Next 2 Years; Know Who Will Be Affected as CEO Philipp Navratil Says 'Nestle Needs To Change Faster'.

The Pet-Yakrit-Pleeha Shuddhi Kit, developed by Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., a publicly listed, fast-growing integrative health enterprise, is India's first clinically validated detoxification protocol focusing on the gut (Pet), liver (Yakrit), and spleen (Pleeha). Approved by the Ministry of AYUSH, the kit has been clinically tested and validated at HIIMS Hospitals, the healthcare arm of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., which operates across 125+ hospitals and clinics nationwide, supported by 900+ medical professionals.

Speaking at the event, Acharya Manish Ji said, "Ayurveda teaches that health begins at the root. When the liver, spleen, and digestive systems are cleansed and strengthened, the body restores its natural balance. Detoxification is not just a treatment; it's the foundation of wellness. The Pet-Yakrit-Pleeha Shuddhi Kit is designed to bring this ancient philosophy into modern preventive healthcare and help individuals preserve wellness before illness strikes."

Also Read | 'Kya Kijiyega Itni Dhan Raashi Ka?': Dhruv Rathee Questions 'Richest Actor' Shah Rukh Khan for Promoting Paan Masala Brand Despite Having Reported Net Worth of USD 1.4 Billion (Watch Video).

Developed after years of Ayurvedic research and formulation refinement, the kit combines time-tested herbs such as Kutki, Kalmegh, Giloy, Haritaki, Bhumiamla, and Amla. It offers a four-week structured protocol that aids liver detoxification, supports digestion, enhances spleen function, and boosts overall immunity. It is particularly beneficial in managing lifestyle-related conditions such as acidity, constipation, obesity, indigestion, liver overload, and low immunity.

Unlike conventional therapies that focus on symptomatic relief, the Pet-Yakrit-Pleeha Shuddhi Kit promotes both curative and preventive healing, making it suitable for those seeking sustainable health management. It also serves as the foundation for Shuddhi's other advanced care kits, including Diabetes Care, BP Care, Liver Care, Kidney Care, Thyroid Care, Lungs Care, Heart Care, Immunity Care, Depression & Anxiety Care, and Sexual Wellness Kits.

Earlier this year, Acharya Manish Ji received the Grand Records WorldKings Honorary Certificate at the 54th Convocation of Vietnamese Record Holders in Ho Chi Minh City, recognising his global contribution to Ayurveda and integrative medicine. The honor reinforces his role as a leading advocate of evidence-based, root-cause healing through detoxification, lifestyle correction, and plant-based therapies.

About Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd:Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., founded by Acharya Manish Ji, is one of India's fastest-growing integrative healthcare enterprises. The publicly listed company operates more than 125 hospitals and clinics nationwide, supported by a team of over 900 medical experts. Through its ventures, Shuddhi Ayurveda and Hospital & Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences (HIIMS), Jeena Sikho delivers Ayurvedic, naturopathic, and holistic therapies while also building a portfolio of over 100 proprietary formulations. Over the years, the company and Acharya Manish Ji have received national recognition, including the Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award and the Indian Iconic Award, underscoring their contribution to preventive healthcare and wellness education.

For more information, please visit: https://jeenasikho.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)