Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Pursuing foreign studies has always been a dream for Hotel Management students in India. In a significant development, the prestigious Culinary ID for the State Level of Maharashtra has been awarded to Disha Global Consultancy. This announcement was made at a press conference held at ACOHI Headquarters in Pune, attended by dignitaries from the Hospitality sector.

Disha Global Consulting, a startup education consulting firm, is revolutionizing how students from Hospitality & Hotel Management Institutions achieve their academic and career aspirations in European and other countries. Consultancy provides personalized guidance and expert services, including a Fully Funded Scholarship Program in Italy, university admissions, and career planning.

"Our mission is to connect students with top QS-ranked Public Universities in Italy and other European countries. We ensure students make informed decisions to fulfill their potential while upholding the highest standards of excellence and integrity in all our services. Our aim is to transform the educational journey of students by providing them with exceptional opportunities and personalized support. We believe that every student deserves the chance to succeed on a global stage, and we are here to make that happen," said Mrs. Juleeta Chowdhari, founder of Disha Global Consultancy.

Disha Global Consulting specializes in guiding students through the intricate process of studying abroad, ensuring a seamless transition and enriching educational experience. With successful collaborations with over 127 universities across 6 countries worldwide, consultancy fosters a diverse and inclusive learning environment. Expertise lies in the Fully Funded Scholarship Program in Italy and other regions.

There has always been confusion and lack of knowledge on how to take advantage of foreign study opportunities. Many students are unaware that fully funded scholarship programs exist in various countries for further studies. Many consultants do not promote these programs as they do not generate significant revenue, leaving important information overlooked. "We are identifying these universities and agencies that promote these programs, which could be beneficial for Indian students pursuing higher studies in Hotel Management abroad," said Dr. Sanee Awsarmmel, Chairman of ACOHI.

What is Culinary ID?

Culinary ID is a unique identification program launched by ACOHI (Asian Countries Chamber of Hospitality Industry) for individuals, organizations and corporate working or aspiring to work in the Hospitality Industry at city, state, national, and international levels. It verifies the detailed background of organizations, including their address, services provided, directors' verification and previous history in the hospitality field. After successfully passing the criteria, they are allotted with a unique identification number valid for one year. Renewal is based on their services and overall track record.

In the past, individuals and organizations often entered the industry without proper background checks, resulting in poor standards of services. The industry now operates in a dynamic, systematic, and verified manner, ensuring better standards and services. Culinary ID serves as a important verified tag of recognition for the Hospitality Industry of India and Asia for any individual, service, corporate, brand or organization.

